Chris Chester has spoken out against the online abuse Scott Grix has had to face from Wakefield fans, well done to Chester for speaking out on this.Kallum Watkin's wife has recently blogged about the online abuse Kallum Watkins has faced, while battling depression.We are struggling to recruit referees, while referees we have are leaving the game, I believe due to the abuse they face. I recently witnessed a large number of Hull FC fans giving horrific abuse to a referee.What can we do to stop this?Personally I think yes the RFL need to act on this, but we also need fellow fans to stop turning a blind eye to this, sweeping it under the carpet and laughing it off. Fans need to challenge others doing this abuse, so it becomes totally unacceptable like has happened with racism on the terraces, which players used to face.