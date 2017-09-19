|
..Or, if it's a too gross exaggeration, is it the best way to make the reader close his eyes, grimace and not believe a word of it?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:17 pm
Bulliac wrote:
..Or, if it's a too gross exaggeration, is it the best way to make the reader close his eyes, grimace and not believe a word of it?
Such as "he was miles offside there"? I would argue that's a fairly gross one, and yet how many times have you heard that particular phrase (and likely nodded in agreement)?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:57 pm
I'd argue that 'miles offside', whilst it is an exaggeration (clearly), is more of an idiomatic expression than anything else and is so common, and not just in sport but many areas of life, that no-one can ever believe it is intended to be factually accurate.
Of course, it's obviously also true that no-one seriously thinks that it's necessary to 'forfeit your first born' to buy a season ticket. However, that isn't it a common idiom, so it's maybe, more like bringing Hitler into an argument over traffic wardens, ie, just a little over the top and not always the best way to make your point?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:22 pm
Bulliac wrote:
I'd argue that 'miles offside', whilst it is an exaggeration (clearly), is more of an idiomatic expression than anything else and is so common, and not just in sport but many areas of life, that no-one can ever believe it is intended to be factually accurate.
Of course, it's obviously also true that no-one seriously thinks that it's necessary to 'forfeit your first born' to buy a season ticket. However, that isn't it a common idiom, so it's maybe, more like bringing Hitler into an argument over traffic wardens, ie, just a little over the top and not always the best way to make your point?
I would argue that the idea of sacrificing your first born as an exaggeration of something being a higher cost than it should be is actually very common. Whether it's specifically an idiom or not is perhaps up for debate, but I see little difference personally.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:02 pm
There is no debate about 'idioms', if it's commonly used then it IS, by definition, an idiom. It's not one that I'm at all familiar with to be honest.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:05 pm
Bulliac wrote:
There is no debate about 'idioms', if it's commonly used then it IS, by definition, an idiom. It's not one that I'm at all familiar with to be honest.
Debatable if it's commonly used then. I've certainly heard it plenty.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:31 pm
Highlander wrote:
It won't work this year, but the target has to be getting something like a 9 month direct debit, interest free for ST's.
Would need electronic scanners on the gates (we don't have), a paperless system (not a chance at the moment) good banking facilities (still not fully convinced) and a really good IT system to track it (also we don't have).
But the monthly cost would come right down, club has a fixed income for a big chunk of the year and can be renewed really easily
Fantastic idea. To be fair also reduces the chance of the clubs owners hightailing it with all the money upfront too that people may be worried about (not me for some reason). Also keeps a steady stream of income coming in too, the only thing is if things go pear shaped and fed up fans start cancelling the direct debits!
Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:30 pm
Going back to the point about us not able to announce when we are next playing at odsal, they wouldn't have been able to announce that if we had stayed up would they?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:50 pm
I cant believe the lack of clarity from the Club around the ST's.
Why cant they just confirm - is it okay to use your children as payment for a Season Ticket or not?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:09 pm
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I cant believe the lack of clarity from the Club around the ST's.
Why cant they just confirm - is it okay to use your children as payment for a Season Ticket or not?
Probably only if you pay the £49 for them to enter the ground first, then hand them over.
