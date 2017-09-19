HamsterChops

Frank Whitcombe wrote: Have to say I'm very underwhelmed with the season ticket marketing - so much fertile ground for a campaign about building from the bottom sadly missed, so far



Have the club been made aware of this "marketing" thing you speak of? It may be a better solution than an e-mail every week telling us that season tickets are on sale, but without all the info that generally accompanies said sale (gameday price, early bird deadline, amount of games etc.). Perhaps if they got rid of the idiot in charge of social media and the website, they could hire someone to do this new fangled "marketing" stuff properly. Or the chairman could maybe stop being a mute.





Smack him Jimmy wrote: this constant barrage of "you must buy a ST" is having the opposite effect on me, I get enough people telling me what to do in other parts of my life - rugby should be a release - not another "must do"



Well said. I am sick and tired of all the people who insist you have to hand over your first born in order to keep the club alive because you need to just be happy you still have a club. You're absolutely right, it used to be a hobby/interest/pastime. Recently it's become a chore. If someone wants me to pay to do a chore, they need to give me some bloody good reasons instead of just relying on my good nature (which has long since gone away as I've got older!)

Smack him Jimmy wrote: You should not apologise.

Your point is fair and is echoed by others - including myself.

Although mine is more about - I'd struggle to afford it, full stop.

Had I saved all the money I'd spent trying to keep the Bulls out of repeated Admins - I would probably be able to buy an ST for next season - but hey ho

I'm still going to support them, irrespective of which league we're in - but this constant barrage of "you must buy a ST" is having the opposite effect on me, I get enough people telling me what to do in other parts of my life - rugby should be a release - not another "must do"



Agreed. Although I am a fan of supporting your team through thick and thin the 'pressure' of buying a season ticket is ridiculous. Some people just can't afford the up front cost. I know I can't However I will be there next season paying on the gate as I have since 2014. But people should be entitled to spend their weekend how they want and if that doesn't involve the Bulls then that's damn well okay!

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Still can't understand how, when announced on at least 3 occasions on Sunday, they don't know when the next home fixture is can we be expected to buy a ST? I will be getting one, as per the last few years, but need to know the number of fixtures included before splashing cash!! bowlingboy Cheeky half-back



because they don't know what league they are in yet...

£149 is hardly handing over your first born is it?

I know of another good signing that has happened, so a lot better squad than 2017 is already been moulded.

It's not a big deal really there is a good squad been assembled for either league get onboard and buy one or pay on the day as long as the product (team performance) is worth paying for, I can't see the problem.

It won't work this year, but the target has to be getting something like a 9 month direct debit, interest free for ST's.

Would need electronic scanners on the gates (we don't have), a paperless system (not a chance at the moment) good banking facilities (still not fully convinced) and a really good IT system to track it (also we don't have).

Frank Whitcombe wrote: Have to say I'm very underwhelmed with the season ticket marketing - so much fertile ground for a campaign about building from the bottom sadly missed, so far



To be fair to the club, hard to do a campaign about building from the bottom, if - as rumoured by some - we won't be in the bottom division after all. In fact it's hard for them to tell us anything at all, number of games for example. Of course - to go back to being less than fair to the club - it begs the question why start selling them now with so little info to go off.

Highlander wrote: Perhaps when the new stadium is built.....



The fans will have to raise the money for that first I assume.

amberavenger wrote: Of course - to go back to being less than fair to the club - it begs the question why start selling them now with so little info to go off.



Because despite being "rugby people", the ones running the club often come across as if they're making the whole thing up as they go along and don't really know what they're doing. I hope that impression is wrong, but there's been plenty of evidence in the last 8 months to suggest otherwise.

bowlingboy wrote: £149 is hardly handing over your first born is it?



The best way to make a point is to use an extreme example. An "exaggeration"...



exaggeration

ɪɡˌzadʒəˈreɪʃ(ə)n

noun

a statement that represents something as better or worse than it really is.

"it would be an exaggeration to say I had morning sickness, but I did feel queasy"

synonyms: overstatement, overemphasis, magnification, amplification, aggrandizement, overplaying, dramatization, overdramatization, enhancement, elaboration, over-elaboration, embellishment, over-embellishment, embroidery, hyperbole, overkill, gilding the lily; More

the action of making exaggerations.

The best way to make a point is to use an extreme example. An "exaggeration"...

exaggeration
ɪɡˌzadʒəˈreɪʃ(ə)n
noun
a statement that represents something as better or worse than it really is.
"it would be an exaggeration to say I had morning sickness, but I did feel queasy"
synonyms: overstatement, overemphasis, magnification, amplification, aggrandizement, overplaying, dramatization, overdramatization, enhancement, elaboration, over-elaboration, embellishment, over-embellishment, embroidery, hyperbole, overkill, gilding the lily; More
the action of making exaggerations.
"he was prone to exaggeration"

