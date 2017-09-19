Frank Whitcombe wrote: Have to say I'm very underwhelmed with the season ticket marketing - so much fertile ground for a campaign about building from the bottom sadly missed, so far

Smack him Jimmy wrote: this constant barrage of "you must buy a ST" is having the opposite effect on me, I get enough people telling me what to do in other parts of my life - rugby should be a release - not another "must do"

Have the club been made aware of this "marketing" thing you speak of? It may be a better solution than an e-mail every week telling us that season tickets are on sale, but without all the info that generally accompanies said sale (gameday price, early bird deadline, amount of games etc.). Perhaps if they got rid of the idiot in charge of social media and the website, they could hire someone to do this new fangled "marketing" stuff properly. Or the chairman could maybe stop being a mute.Well said. I am sick and tired of all the people who insist you have to hand over your first born in order to keep the club alive because you need to just be happy you still have a club. You're absolutely right, it used to be a hobby/interest/pastime. Recently it's become a chore. If someone wants me to pay to do a chore, they need to give me some bloody good reasons instead of just relying on my good nature (which has long since gone away as I've got older!)