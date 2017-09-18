|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3053
|
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:45 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9623
Location: Bradbados
|
Bullseye wrote:
I'm slightly more upbeat than I was thanks to us re-signing Chisholm and keeping Oakes. However there is still some way to go. I'll wait to see who the coach is going to be and the shape of the rest of the squad.
Agree with that.
They do seem to be trying so that may be that will be enough to tip the balance. I'm still not sure personally - I mean, I know that if a team is playing here I'll be there watching, I guess that's pretty much a given seeing as I've been coming that long I wouldn't know what to do otherwise. The bit in the balance is whether I by a ST before the January court case. I know I'll get my money back if they go 'arris in the air, but there's a little bit of 'once bitten twice shy', and don't want to be caught twice...
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:12 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27239
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:25 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3121
|
Will the case be resolved by the start of next season?
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:18 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2745
|
Well they've started up with the "Early Bird" bit on the prices. If the club is planning on hiking the the price of a ground entry season tickets beyond £149 for League One rugby, I'll have to think twice regardless of the team that's put together
|
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:00 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7036
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
|
roofaldo2 wrote:
Well they've started up with the "Early Bird" bit on the prices. If the club is planning on hiking the the price of a ground entry season tickets beyond £149 for League One rugby, I'll have to think twice regardless of the team that's put together
This is still the crux of where I am.
Signings of Chisholm, Oakes, Hodgson, Kirk & Butterworth, I'm very very happy with. Hallas on board too, it's starting to look a decent squad so far. But honestly, who's playing for Bradford isn't really my big deal. It's still that if you pay early despite this court case hanging over the head and bearing in mind what happened to those who paid early last year, then you can have a lower quality of rugby league opposition and potentially less games for the same price. If you don't risk your money and pay early, then later on (unspecified when), you can pay MORE for that lower quality and potentially less games.
I just can't see how they can justify that as good customer service. It's once again relying on the charity aspect rather than selling it properly to their customers.
Now that those prices have been announced and can't be lowered, I'm afraid there's not much that's going to sell it to me from the club's point of view. Signing Cameron Smith & Paul Gallen admittedly may do, but some may just argue that's unrealistic. The calibre of players we'll be able to sign isn't going to sell it to me, because I can't look past that idea that I'm being asked to pay the same or more, for less benefit, so effectively being ripped off.
I'm glad we're still signing these players as I will be at a number of away games next year cheering on the team. But I need more than just a good League 1 team in Bradford shirts to convince me now I'm afraid. A restructure that sees us in the Championship would do it, because it would take away my protest of paying the same/more for less. I wouldn't be doing any more, it would be paying the same for the same (arguably better as not starting on -12). But that is out of the club's hands. The bit that was in the club's hands was the price, and it's my opinion they've failed on that front.
|
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 357
Location: South of Ilkley
|
DILLIGAF wrote:
This is still the crux of where I am.
Signings of Chisholm, Oakes, Hodgson, Kirk & Butterworth, I'm very very happy with. Hallas on board too, it's starting to look a decent squad so far. But honestly, who's playing for Bradford isn't really my big deal. It's still that if you pay early despite this court case hanging over the head and bearing in mind what happened to those who paid early last year, then you can have a lower quality of rugby league opposition and potentially less games for the same price. If you don't risk your money and pay early, then later on (unspecified when), you can pay MORE for that lower quality and potentially less games.
I just can't see how they can justify that as good customer service. It's once again relying on the charity aspect rather than selling it properly to their customers.
Now that those prices have been announced and can't be lowered, I'm afraid there's not much that's going to sell it to me from the club's point of view. Signing Cameron Smith & Paul Gallen admittedly may do, but some may just argue that's unrealistic. The calibre of players we'll be able to sign isn't going to sell it to me, because I can't look past that idea that I'm being asked to pay the same or more, for less benefit, so effectively being ripped off.
I'm glad we're still signing these players as I will be at a number of away games next year cheering on the team. But I need more than just a good League 1 team in Bradford shirts to convince me now I'm afraid. A restructure that sees us in the Championship would do it, because it would take away my protest of paying the same/more for less. I wouldn't be doing any more, it would be paying the same for the same (arguably better as not starting on -12). But that is out of the club's hands. The bit that was in the club's hands was the price, and it's my opinion they've failed on that front.
So you keep saying over and over again.
|
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013:JOINT WINNER PREDICTIONS LEAGUE 2017
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:15 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7036
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
|
tackler thommo wrote:
So you keep saying over and over again.
My apologies. The only points that should be made over and over again are those that bury their heads in sand and pretend all is right with the world. The club is amazing. The owners, outstanding. Everything is awesome and all that other guff. At least if I were to peddle that crap in every post, nobody would criticise eh?
This club unfortunately has far too many sheep as fans. They'll keep the club going in the short term. They'll be it's downfall in the long term.
|
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:41 am
|
Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 379
|
Have to say I'm very underwhelmed with the season ticket marketing - so much fertile ground for a campaign about building from the bottom sadly missed, so far
|
|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:56 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 602
Location: Depends whose asking
|
DILLIGAF wrote:
My apologies. The only points that should be made over and over again are those that bury their heads in sand and pretend all is right with the world. The club is amazing. The owners, outstanding. Everything is awesome and all that other guff. At least if I were to peddle that crap in every post, nobody would criticise eh?
This club unfortunately has far too many sheep as fans. They'll keep the club going in the short term. They'll be it's downfall in the long term.
You should not apologise.
Your point is fair and is echoed by others - including myself.
Although mine is more about - I'd struggle to afford it, full stop.
Had I saved all the money I'd spent trying to keep the Bulls out of repeated Admins - I would probably be able to buy an ST for next season - but hey ho
I'm still going to support them, irrespective of which league we're in - but this constant barrage of "you must buy a ST" is having the opposite effect on me, I get enough people telling me what to do in other parts of my life - rugby should be a release - not another "must do"
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, debaser, Highlander, RickyF1, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Smack him Jimmy, tackler thommo and 177 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|