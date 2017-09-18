roofaldo2 wrote: Well they've started up with the "Early Bird" bit on the prices. If the club is planning on hiking the the price of a ground entry season tickets beyond £149 for League One rugby, I'll have to think twice regardless of the team that's put together

This is still the crux of where I am.Signings of Chisholm, Oakes, Hodgson, Kirk & Butterworth, I'm very very happy with. Hallas on board too, it's starting to look a decent squad so far. But honestly, who's playing for Bradford isn't really my big deal. It's still that if you pay early despite this court case hanging over the head and bearing in mind what happened to those who paid early last year, then you can have a lower quality of rugby league opposition and potentially less games for the same price. If you don't risk your money and pay early, then later on (unspecified when), you can pay MORE for that lower quality and potentially less games.I just can't see how they can justify that as good customer service. It's once again relying on the charity aspect rather than selling it properly to their customers.Now that those prices have been announced and can't be lowered, I'm afraid there's not much that's going to sell it to me from the club's point of view. Signing Cameron Smith & Paul Gallen admittedly may do, but some may just argue that's unrealistic. The calibre of players we'll be able to sign isn't going to sell it to me, because I can't look past that idea that I'm being asked to pay the same or more, for less benefit, so effectively being ripped off.I'm glad we're still signing these players as I will be at a number of away games next year cheering on the team. But I need more than just a good League 1 team in Bradford shirts to convince me now I'm afraid. A restructure that sees us in the Championship would do it, because it would take away my protest of paying the same/more for less. I wouldn't be doing any more, it would be paying the same for the same (arguably better as not starting on -12). But that is out of the club's hands. The bit that was in the club's hands was the price, and it's my opinion they've failed on that front.