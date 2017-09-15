WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow

Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:00 pm
martinwildbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1636
first point: even if we rather than the RFL are made responsible for all the unpaid wages being claimed, time will be given to pay. It is not in those players interests to bankrupt the club as that is self-defeating. I would not be happy at that sort of millstone around the clubs neck, but still better than no club.

so what do we expect when we pay money for our ticket? A team that can play a bit, and plenty of wins. If those are the primary reasons, then next season should be far better value than this year. I would be against paying money to owners that promised glory tomorrow. The message from the current owners intentions are the opposite:

Next season the team will be a core of home growns that want to play for the club, with a balancing selection of experienced players whether full or part time.

Next season the team will be chosen, not what was left over.

Coaching team chosen for a combination of development/long term and game day/short term skills (first is rumoured, the second a wish, but would be consistent with the owners intentions). Consistent coaching from 1st team to the nippers.

Reserves team so all the squad are match sharp when replacing injured first team players, and players returning from injury can likewise get up to match sharpness.

A full pre-season with the players.

So the way I see it is a season ticket holder will be getting what they have not had this season, and they will be helping the development of our lads that were on our terraces as kids to become superleague players with the Bulls. short term gain for a long term gain, win/win, chicken AND egg, call it what you want.

Of course nothing guarantees that with those factors we will have a stylish skilful winning team, but there is a strong probability that they will.

Ready to buy your season ticket, FA?
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:38 am
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 819
Interesting discussion but my questions are:

How much does it cost to run our club - everything and everybody?
If we have the same 30 first team players + the other teams at the club does it cost less if we drop to L1?
Does the running of the club - less players cost less if we drop down to L1 or is it the same?
Is there roughly a minimum amount that is needed to run the basic club whichever division we are in?
Is there a minimum ST price we MUST charge whatever division just to keep the club afloat?

whatever the answers it does seem to me that the current price - about £14 per game stood up must be pretty close to the minimum (in my mind) that they can ask for if we have any chance of building the club back up.

To me, it all comes down to paying the money up front again with our recent history of letting us down.
They clearly do need the cash over winter but we are all very and rightly cautious.
For me I have decided I will take that £149 gamble and try and help my club and give my guarded support to Chalmers - but I will pay by Visa just in case!
This way I have done the best I can and hope Chalmers does his best.
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:48 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3051
I won't be buying one but I'll be going to most games
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:20 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 597
Location: Depends whose asking
roger daly wrote:
I won't be buying one but I'll be going to most games


Same here
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:04 pm
Frank Whitcombe
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 378
roger daly wrote:
I won't be buying one but I'll be going to most games


This
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:18 pm
bringbackjimmy
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:06 pm
Posts: 32
I'll be buying one using my credit card, so that I can seek a refund from the cc company when (or if) the Bulls don't get through to the start of next year
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:27 pm
JTCFJG

Joined: Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:45 am
Posts: 5
paulwalker71 wrote:
Best post on this thread

If the club have ANY, even vague, hope of getting close to 3000 Season Ticket sales they are simply going to HAVE to do more than appealing to 'you should be glad to have a club after all the crap over the last few years'


Seems fair, and down to the owners to market the club and team.
'Great defence, always wins games, y'only have to score one more point than them. If tha does, tha'll win, if that doesn't tha'll lose, learn from it, more than the win last week.'. Peter Fox, 1980.
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:01 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2744
Given the nucleus of the side that is being formed for next year, I'm tempted to consider purchasing a season ticket.

However, I think I'll hold off on actually buying it until I've seen the club make it through Xmas and the New Year with the squad intact
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
