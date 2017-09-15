WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow

Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:00 pm
martinwildbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1635
first point: even if we rather than the RFL are made responsible for all the unpaid wages being claimed, time will be given to pay. It is not in those players interests to bankrupt the club as that is self-defeating. I would not be happy at that sort of millstone around the clubs neck, but still better than no club.

so what do we expect when we pay money for our ticket? A team that can play a bit, and plenty of wins. If those are the primary reasons, then next season should be far better value than this year. I would be against paying money to owners that promised glory tomorrow. The message from the current owners intentions are the opposite:

Next season the team will be a core of home growns that want to play for the club, with a balancing selection of experienced players whether full or part time.

Next season the team will be chosen, not what was left over.

Coaching team chosen for a combination of development/long term and game day/short term skills (first is rumoured, the second a wish, but would be consistent with the owners intentions). Consistent coaching from 1st team to the nippers.

Reserves team so all the squad are match sharp when replacing injured first team players, and players returning from injury can likewise get up to match sharpness.

A full pre-season with the players.

So the way I see it is a season ticket holder will be getting what they have not had this season, and they will be helping the development of our lads that were on our terraces as kids to become superleague players with the Bulls. short term gain for a long term gain, win/win, chicken AND egg, call it what you want.

Of course nothing guarantees that with those factors we will have a stylish skilful winning team, but there is a strong probability that they will.

Ready to buy your season ticket, FA?
