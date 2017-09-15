Bulliac wrote: No, your point is clear and eloquently expressed, Dilligaf.



I can understand people taking this attitude - my own position, all be it for different reasons, is a bit vague too. However my point (which you seem to have missed?) is that there is no-one else going to pay and when push comes to shove, if WE, the fans, don't pay, there will be no club, 'cos sure as hell no-one else is going to.

Apologies, I was unnecessarily crude in my response.I get your point entirely. That's why in one of my earlier posts, I said well done to those who are willing to give up their money and keep financing the club. I even said they'll be the ones that keep it alive.The problem is that there are lot of fans who as well as being lovers of the club, also need to see what they're getting for their money. And when the line keeps getting trotted out from various areas that the fans will have to be the ones paying for the team (as much as it's obvious, as without fans, the club has no money), it gets old. The club isn't a charity, as much as some people will no doubt see it as such. It's a business that needs to offer it's customers value for money. If the prices are wrong, then just like any other business, they will lose customers and miss out on that money. If McDonalds suddenly started charging £20 for every item on their menu, they soon wouldn't have any customers and would soon be out of business. And if the club get the price wrong, and fans don't purchase because of that, there is only one person to blame, and it certainly isn't the fan (customer) not paying the money.The club has relied for far too long on the fans' love, loyalty and even guilt. They need to start realising that it's not a neverending well and slowly but surely everyone is going to hit their limit on that. Then they'll regret not treating their fans as customers instead of charity donators.I probably took far too long to make a very small point there, but such is my style...