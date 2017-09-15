|
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
All of which, whilst true, simply adds fuel to the conspiracy rumours - that there are plans afoot about which we have not yet told.
... which begs the question as to why they are selling season tickets. Why not wait until it is announced - presumably after the last game of the season on Sunday, and then start selling tickets when everything is perfectly clear about what the hell we are being asked to buy into?
Cash flow. The question was asked elsewhere, why would anyone be optimistic about the club, and my answer is that we have got to this part of the season without 10 smartarses coming on the forum telling us that the tea lady hasn't been paid, etc. That is an indication (not proof) that cloth has been cut. And whilst clearly there are those that will wait to buy their season tickets, there are also those that will buy now. You don't pay people with profits, you pay them with cash. so I would not begrudge the management a brief holiday from continually juggling cash, they need to be focusing on next seasons squad.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:06 am
thepimp007 wrote:
The one thing I have found surprising is the amount of people thinking the ticket is expensive.
For me it's about the comparison to this season's ticket prices. It's not the cost itself. Can I afford it? Yes. But the person who has set this price is telling us that they want us to pay the same amount for a season in a lower division with potentially less games. After years and years of being told I have to pay a premium for the squad to be good, and it not being any good, I'm at the end of my tether. So to now be asked to pay the same amount for a lesser product (again, I mean opposition, not our own squad), is the final straw for me.
If a restructure happens and we end up in the Championship, I'll buy a season ticket. Because it's the same price for the same benefit, which is fine. But IMO if you are offering a lesser product, it should cost less than the better product. If it doesn't, I feel like I'm being ripped off. And I've had just about enough of being ripped off in the last few years.
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:39 am
I find it strange that people complain about having to, "pay for a team".
I mean, I guess they realise that running a team costs money and someone has to pay that money or the team won't exist. From what we've heard so far, the owners don't seem to have enough to fund it and our long lost Sugar Daddy seems unlikely to turn up any time soon. Which leaves? Well, I agree it's more usual for a business to shell out and then charge the customer to buy the product, but in this case the business hasn't got the funding, so I guess it's 'crowd funding' or nothing.
My major caveat is the case to be heard in January. I feel far less inclined to fund our former owners than the current ones and once this bag of worms is out of the way would maybe be the time to look at it? Assuming, we haven't hocked the lot to pay off the legal fees..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:46 am
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7033
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
Bulliac wrote:
I find it strange that people complain about having to, "pay for a team".
I find it strange that people repeatedly miss the point I'm making, but hey ho.
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:50 am
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1198
DILLIGAF wrote:
For me it's about the comparison to this season's ticket prices. It's not the cost itself. Can I afford it? Yes. But the person who has set this price is telling us that they want us to pay the same amount for a season in a lower division with potentially less games. After years and years of being told I have to pay a premium for the squad to be good, and it not being any good, I'm at the end of my tether. So to now be asked to pay the same amount for a lesser product (again, I mean opposition, not our own squad), is the final straw for me.
If a restructure happens and we end up in the Championship, I'll buy a season ticket. Because it's the same price for the same benefit, which is fine. But IMO if you are offering a lesser product, it should cost less than the better product. If it doesn't, I feel like I'm being ripped off. And I've had just about enough of being ripped off in the last few years.
Totally understandable viewpoint. Everyone will have differing views and there is no right and wrong just whats best on a personal level for the individual and what they feel they are getting from it
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:11 am
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9617
Location: Bradbados
DILLIGAF wrote:
I find it strange that people repeatedly miss the point I'm making, but hey ho.
No, your point is clear and eloquently expressed, Dilligaf.
I can understand people taking this attitude - my own position, all be it for different reasons, is a bit vague too. However my point (which you seem to have missed?) is that there is no-one else going to pay and when push comes to shove, if WE, the fans, don't pay, there will be no club, 'cos sure as hell no-one else is going to.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:32 am
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7033
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
Bulliac wrote:
No, your point is clear and eloquently expressed, Dilligaf.
I can understand people taking this attitude - my own position, all be it for different reasons, is a bit vague too. However my point (which you seem to have missed?) is that there is no-one else going to pay and when push comes to shove, if WE, the fans, don't pay, there will be no club, 'cos sure as hell no-one else is going to.
Apologies, I was unnecessarily crude in my response.
I get your point entirely. That's why in one of my earlier posts, I said well done to those who are willing to give up their money and keep financing the club. I even said they'll be the ones that keep it alive.
The problem is that there are lot of fans who as well as being lovers of the club, also need to see what they're getting for their money. And when the line keeps getting trotted out from various areas that the fans will have to be the ones paying for the team (as much as it's obvious, as without fans, the club has no money), it gets old. The club isn't a charity, as much as some people will no doubt see it as such. It's a business that needs to offer it's customers value for money. If the prices are wrong, then just like any other business, they will lose customers and miss out on that money. If McDonalds suddenly started charging £20 for every item on their menu, they soon wouldn't have any customers and would soon be out of business. And if the club get the price wrong, and fans don't purchase because of that, there is only one person to blame, and it certainly isn't the fan (customer) not paying the money.
The club has relied for far too long on the fans' love, loyalty and even guilt. They need to start realising that it's not a neverending well and slowly but surely everyone is going to hit their limit on that. Then they'll regret not treating their fans as customers instead of charity donators.
I probably took far too long to make a very small point there, but such is my style...
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
