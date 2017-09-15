|
Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1634
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
All of which, whilst true, simply adds fuel to the conspiracy rumours - that there are plans afoot about which we have not yet told.
... which begs the question as to why they are selling season tickets. Why not wait until it is announced - presumably after the last game of the season on Sunday, and then start selling tickets when everything is perfectly clear about what the hell we are being asked to buy into?
Cash flow. The question was asked elsewhere, why would anyone be optimistic about the club, and my answer is that we have got to this part of the season without 10 smartarses coming on the forum telling us that the tea lady hasn't been paid, etc. That is an indication (not proof) that cloth has been cut. And whilst clearly there are those that will wait to buy their season tickets, there are also those that will buy now. You don't pay people with profits, you pay them with cash. so I would not begrudge the management a brief holiday from continually juggling cash, they need to be focusing on next seasons squad.
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:06 am
|
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7032
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
|
thepimp007 wrote:
The one thing I have found surprising is the amount of people thinking the ticket is expensive.
For me it's about the comparison to this season's ticket prices. It's not the cost itself. Can I afford it? Yes. But the person who has set this price is telling us that they want us to pay the same amount for a season in a lower division with potentially less games. After years and years of being told I have to pay a premium for the squad to be good, and it not being any good, I'm at the end of my tether. So to now be asked to pay the same amount for a lesser product (again, I mean opposition, not our own squad), is the final straw for me.
If a restructure happens and we end up in the Championship, I'll buy a season ticket. Because it's the same price for the same benefit, which is fine. But IMO if you are offering a lesser product, it should cost less than the better product. If it doesn't, I feel like I'm being ripped off. And I've had just about enough of being ripped off in the last few years.
|
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:39 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9616
Location: Bradbados
|
I find it strange that people complain about having to, "pay for a team".
I mean, I guess they realise that running a team costs money and someone has to pay that money or the team won't exist. From what we've heard so far, the owners don't seem to have enough to fund it and our long lost Sugar Daddy seems unlikely to turn up any time soon. Which leaves? Well, I agree it's more usual for a business to shell out and then charge the customer to buy the product, but in this case the business hasn't got the funding, so I guess it's 'crowd funding' or nothing.
My major caveat is the case to be heard in January. I feel far less inclined to fund our former owners than the current ones and once this bag of worms is out of the way would maybe be the time to look at it? Assuming, we haven't hocked the lot to pay off the legal fees..
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:46 am
|
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7032
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
|
Bulliac wrote:
I find it strange that people complain about having to, "pay for a team".
I find it strange that people repeatedly miss the point I'm making, but hey ho.
|
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:50 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1198
|
DILLIGAF wrote:
For me it's about the comparison to this season's ticket prices. It's not the cost itself. Can I afford it? Yes. But the person who has set this price is telling us that they want us to pay the same amount for a season in a lower division with potentially less games. After years and years of being told I have to pay a premium for the squad to be good, and it not being any good, I'm at the end of my tether. So to now be asked to pay the same amount for a lesser product (again, I mean opposition, not our own squad), is the final straw for me.
If a restructure happens and we end up in the Championship, I'll buy a season ticket. Because it's the same price for the same benefit, which is fine. But IMO if you are offering a lesser product, it should cost less than the better product. If it doesn't, I feel like I'm being ripped off. And I've had just about enough of being ripped off in the last few years.
Totally understandable viewpoint. Everyone will have differing views and there is no right and wrong just whats best on a personal level for the individual and what they feel they are getting from it
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: billypop, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullinenemyland, Bullmans Parade, debaser, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], josefw, Lilfatman, MDF3, Nothus, Pyrah123, redeverready, roger daly and 127 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net