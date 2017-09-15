paulwalker71 wrote:
All of which, whilst true, simply adds fuel to the conspiracy rumours - that there are plans afoot about which we have not yet told.
... which begs the question as to why they are selling season tickets. Why not wait until it is announced - presumably after the last game of the season on Sunday, and then start selling tickets when everything is perfectly clear about what the hell we are being asked to buy into?
Cash flow. The question was asked elsewhere, why would anyone be optimistic about the club, and my answer is that we have got to this part of the season without 10 smartarses coming on the forum telling us that the tea lady hasn't been paid, etc. That is an indication (not proof) that cloth has been cut. And whilst clearly there are those that will wait to buy their season tickets, there are also those that will buy now. You don't pay people with profits, you pay them with cash. so I would not begrudge the management a brief holiday from continually juggling cash, they need to be focusing on next seasons squad.