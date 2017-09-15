thepimp007 wrote: The one thing I have found surprising is the amount of people thinking the ticket is expensive.

For me it's about the comparison to this season's ticket prices. It's not the cost itself. Can I afford it? Yes. But the person who has set this price is telling us that they want us to pay the same amount for a season in a lower division with potentially less games. After years and years of being told I have to pay a premium for the squad to be good, and it not being any good, I'm at the end of my tether. So to now be asked to pay the same amount for a lesser product (again, I mean opposition, not our own squad), is the final straw for me.If a restructure happens and we end up in the Championship, I'll buy a season ticket. Because it's the same price for the same benefit, which is fine. But IMO if you are offering a lesser product, it should cost less than the better product. If it doesn't, I feel like I'm being ripped off. And I've had just about enough of being ripped off in the last few years.