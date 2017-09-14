WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow

Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:15 pm
bullinenemyland User avatar
Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1475
bowlingboy wrote:
I'm going to buy one..why not?
its easy to sit here and criticize and be negative, if you put money in it gives them the tools to work with and build.

I don't care whether we are in L1 or the Championship as long as we have a squad that is good to watch.


Yep, me too. I don't care what league we are in, who the owners are or what the team looks like. To me, I will support the club through thick and thin. I don't judge others on their choice but this is mine.

Now, the sensible part of my brain will make sure I buy it using a Credit Card so that if the poop hits the fan again, I can claim my money back. This way I know I'm supporting the club's current cash flow with the knowledge I'm protected.

Can understand why folk would say I'm not going to bother with next season as I've had enough, but really don't get why you would hold off thinking the club will fold.
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:41 pm
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 88
I'm going to throw my money in. Like last year. I can afford to lose it, so it puts me in a minority I know, but without the cash the club will fold...again. I hold no grudges against anyone who isn't going to buy in but I honestly don't think we are being ripped off by the owner(s) this year at least. There is no way in hell they turned a profit.
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:44 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3044
bowlingboy wrote:
I'm going to buy one..why not?
its easy to sit here and criticize and be negative, if you put money in it gives them the tools to work with and build.

I don't care whether we are in L1 or the Championship as long as we have a squad that is good to watch.





I love you
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:12 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 866
Size 5 in red..remember..
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:15 pm
DILLIGAF User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7030
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
I totally understand those people who will always buy them. The "always have, always will" folks. I wish I was one of them, one that no matter how much the club knacked me off and treated me as nothing but someone to hand over cash, it didn't matter because my love for the club helped me look past that. Those fans will be the ones that keep the club going, in whatever guise it ends up in. Good on them, genuinely. I'm not one of them sadly. Not because of a lack of love for the club, but because I'm a stubborn bleeder who gets to a point where I start to think enough is enough. Everyone has a different point for that, I've hit mine. I feel like I'm being ripped off by someone charging me the same amount for a lower quality product (and I mean opposition here, not our own squad) and what is likely to be less games. To me it's like going to the shop one day and getting 10 apples for a fiver, then going back tomorrow and they'll only give you 8 apples (5 of which are going off a bit) for the same five quid. I'm probably not gonna bother with the apples, even though I do so love to eat them.

What I don't get are these people who are STILL peddling the "If you want a good team, you have to pay for it" line. How many years on the trot has that been rolled out now? How many years have we heard (from chairmen, football managers or fans) that if we all put our money in and get behind the team, it'll all get better? And how many of those years has it happened?
You know the old phrase about fooling me once and twice? What's the phrase for Fool me Five Times?
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:21 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3369
Location: Bradford
We're getting the usual debate here that crops up at this point every year.

I don't think its unreasonable to hold off buying a Season Ticket until we know for certain which division we are going to be in.

Otherwise it's a bit like buying a ticket for the theatre with the hope of seeing a touring West End production, but with the possibility that what you'll actually get is a local Amateur Dramatic show.
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:07 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27945
Location: MACS0647-JD
Well, I am here to be sold to. I've had a season ticket since the late 60s and never missed, but now I might. If the club sell me the idea of a 2018 ticket then I'm in. Will they try? I don't know. It may not be their fault, they probably don't even know what league, or thus what funding, we may be financially stiffed again by the Tribunal, so how can they sensibly budget it? But, sales is different. Sell 2018 to me.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:59 pm
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 541
Location: Not there
Scarey71 wrote:
Maybe Mark Aston's dropping hints??? http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/rugby-le ... -1-8750800


Aston is only interested in what's best for Sheffield Eagles. By having all those teams he mentions in an expanded Championship it reduces the chance of the Eagles being relegated which, given their current plight, is becoming more of a possibility.
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:27 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 594
Location: Depends whose asking
DILLIGAF wrote:
I totally understand those people who will always buy them. The "always have, always will" folks. I wish I was one of them, one that no matter how much the club knacked me off and treated me as nothing but someone to hand over cash, it didn't matter because my love for the club helped me look past that. Those fans will be the ones that keep the club going, in whatever guise it ends up in. Good on them, genuinely. I'm not one of them sadly. Not because of a lack of love for the club, but because I'm a stubborn bleeder who gets to a point where I start to think enough is enough. Everyone has a different point for that, I've hit mine. I feel like I'm being ripped off by someone charging me the same amount for a lower quality product (and I mean opposition here, not our own squad) and what is likely to be less games. To me it's like going to the shop one day and getting 10 apples for a fiver, then going back tomorrow and they'll only give you 8 apples (5 of which are going off a bit) for the same five quid. I'm probably not gonna bother with the apples, even though I do so love to eat them.

What I don't get are these people who are STILL peddling the "If you want a good team, you have to pay for it" line. How many years on the trot has that been rolled out now? How many years have we heard (from chairmen, football managers or fans) that if we all put our money in and get behind the team, it'll all get better? And how many of those years has it happened?
You know the old phrase about fooling me once and twice? What's the phrase for Fool me Five Times?


Same here.

I dont have a problem if some people want (and can afford) to get an ST now; but if the rest of us dont want (or are not yet ready) to get a ST now - just accept it - you wont convince us with "you must be loyal......stand by your team......they need you......" give over we've been had for mugs too many times now
