I totally understand those people who will always buy them. The "always have, always will" folks. I wish I was one of them, one that no matter how much the club knacked me off and treated me as nothing but someone to hand over cash, it didn't matter because my love for the club helped me look past that. Those fans will be the ones that keep the club going, in whatever guise it ends up in. Good on them, genuinely. I'm not one of them sadly. Not because of a lack of love for the club, but because I'm a stubborn bleeder who gets to a point where I start to think enough is enough. Everyone has a different point for that, I've hit mine. I feel like I'm being ripped off by someone charging me the same amount for a lower quality product (and I mean opposition here, not our own squad) and what is likely to be less games. To me it's like going to the shop one day and getting 10 apples for a fiver, then going back tomorrow and they'll only give you 8 apples (5 of which are going off a bit) for the same five quid. I'm probably not gonna bother with the apples, even though I do so love to eat them.



What I don't get are these people who are STILL peddling the "If you want a good team, you have to pay for it" line. How many years on the trot has that been rolled out now? How many years have we heard (from chairmen, football managers or fans) that if we all put our money in and get behind the team, it'll all get better? And how many of those years has it happened?

You know the old phrase about fooling me once and twice? What's the phrase for Fool me Five Times?