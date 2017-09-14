bowlingboy wrote: I'm going to buy one..why not?

its easy to sit here and criticize and be negative, if you put money in it gives them the tools to work with and build.



I don't care whether we are in L1 or the Championship as long as we have a squad that is good to watch.

Yep, me too. I don't care what league we are in, who the owners are or what the team looks like. To me, I will support the club through thick and thin. I don't judge others on their choice but this is mine.Now, the sensible part of my brain will make sure I buy it using a Credit Card so that if the poop hits the fan again, I can claim my money back. This way I know I'm supporting the club's current cash flow with the knowledge I'm protected.Can understand why folk would say I'm not going to bother with next season as I've had enough, but really don't get why you would hold off thinking the club will fold.