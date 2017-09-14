HamsterChops wrote: Bulls have tweeted to say there will be at least 13 home games included. 13 would be less than this season. It does say "at least" though so it's still only a partial answer to one of the questions that people need answering before deciding whether to buy or not.



Interestingly, Championship 1 teams this season didn't have 13 home games. So how exactly are they guaranteeing that? There's info that isn't being provided, clearly.

No idea where they are getting 13 minimum games from?! As you've highlighted no League One team are guaranteed to play 13 home games this season unless they get to the semi finals. With the luck we've had we can't assume we will be in the mix next season. Perhaps they are including a pre-season friendly in with that price?