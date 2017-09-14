Nothus wrote:
The rumours of the restructure were that the championship would be expanded to a 14 team league.
Such a scenario would leave us with at least 13 home games in a season...
All of which, whilst true, simply adds fuel to the conspiracy rumours - that there are plans afoot about which we have not yet told.
... which begs the question as to why they are selling season tickets. Why not wait until it is announced - presumably after the last game of the season on Sunday, and then start selling tickets when everything is perfectly clear about what the hell we are being asked to buy into?
