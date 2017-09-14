WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow

Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:33 am
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005
Posts: 4430
Location: Bradford
The rumours of the restructure were that the championship would be expanded to a 14 team league.
Such a scenario would leave us with at least 13 home games in a season...
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:39 am
dddooommm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009
Posts: 3114
HamsterChops wrote:
Bulls have tweeted to say there will be at least 13 home games included. 13 would be less than this season. It does say "at least" though so it's still only a partial answer to one of the questions that people need answering before deciding whether to buy or not.

Interestingly, Championship 1 teams this season didn't have 13 home games. So how exactly are they guaranteeing that? There's info that isn't being provided, clearly.

No idea where they are getting 13 minimum games from?! As you've highlighted no League One team are guaranteed to play 13 home games this season unless they get to the semi finals. With the luck we've had we can't assume we will be in the mix next season. Perhaps they are including a pre-season friendly in with that price?
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:39 am
Frank Whitcombe
Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009
Posts: 374
At least 13 is accurate in a 14 team league

I'd like to know of the extra 3 or 4 are included if we hit the qualifiers
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:09 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013
Posts: 2753
Location: No longer Bradford
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
At least 13 is accurate in a 14 team league

I'd like to know of the extra 3 or 4 are included if we hit the qualifiers


And if two extra from Champ 1 were added to the Championship, both of those leagues would have 14 teams. Just raises more questions really.
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:09 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005
Posts: 3366
Location: Bradford
Nothus wrote:
The rumours of the restructure were that the championship would be expanded to a 14 team league.
Such a scenario would leave us with at least 13 home games in a season...


All of which, whilst true, simply adds fuel to the conspiracy rumours - that there are plans afoot about which we have not yet told.

... which begs the question as to why they are selling season tickets. Why not wait until it is announced - presumably after the last game of the season on Sunday, and then start selling tickets when everything is perfectly clear about what the hell we are being asked to buy into?
