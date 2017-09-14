paulwalker71 wrote: ...



The website only speaks about 'regular season games'. Not Championship Shield games then? Not League 1 Play Off games? Does that mean 8 home games as this year in League 1, or 12 as in this years Championship?



Until we know with total clarity what we are being asked to buy, why would anyone hand over £199? I know where my money is staying (and it's nowhere near Odsal)

The Premier Club price is £249. But you pay an extra £50 or so for the parking so £299.If my arithmetic is correct, and if somehow it does include 13 games (how?) then for the sheer excitement of watching Hemel Stags it would work out, based on the regular season games it says it covers, and based on nothing else in the league setup changing, at £19.15 per game without the parking.Bargain is not the word I'm looking for. Plus it is dire that shortly after announcing the tickets, they have to start tweeting clarifications. Which are still in conflict with "regular season games" that remains on the website.It's far from a direct comparison, but Huddersfield is all seater and you can buy a season ticket for £299 to watch all the Premier League clubs including Man U., Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and all the rest for £299. There are 19 regular season home games so that works out at around £15.73 a game.I can't imagine anybody buying a ticket on the bare bones announced, though no doubt some may. I am sitting on my hands. I feel as if someone is taking my custom for granted.