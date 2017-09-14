|
What if they know the season is going to be the same or more games ala a restructure?
With 2 more teams you would get more for your money?
Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:40 am
Birky bull wrote:
£150 over 52 weeks a year is £2.88 a week, is it such a great expense to pay to keep our club alive? yes it's been a tough year but to turn your back on the club when it most needs supporting for less than £3 a week. No white knight with a pot of gold is going to come to bradford so it's up to us, the hardcore of supporters to ride the storm and rebuild
Exactly how I see it. Yes there are many things to complain about but can I walk away when I see it as one entry fee every two weeks - £7 a week. I will complain but will then still turn up as I have done it for just about 40 years now and £7 a week over 21 weeks won't stop that.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:13 am
I can't understand some fans, 9 months ago there was no bulls, and everyone was upset, unless I'm daft everyone who has been going to the new bulls will have known the situation it was in from the birth of the new club, and know you are all complaining about playing in the lower league and the price, what do you lot want, either get behind the club or trot on some place else, the club want positivity not negativity, coyb
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:23 am
It's not as black and white as that. In February I was just happy to have a club. Now I want to see progress and us aspiring to improve. I'd probably buy a season ticket if:
1. I knew for sure what division we were playing in and how many games in total the season ticket covered.
2. I knew whether we had a squad that was a very good bet to get promoted from C1 or get in the top 6 of the championship.
3. I knew that we had a head coach that was proven in winning games at whatever level we're in.
4. I knew that off the field the back office was working as hard as it could to take the club forward.
Unfortunately none of those things are clear. Simply just being grateful to have a club won't wash anymore. If you want people to be positive you have to do better than say "you've got a club haven't you?" That's no way to market anything. People don't want to feel obligated to go out of emotional blackmail.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:58 am
I'll get one as it's a social thing for me. But the news of Oakes has definitely raised my optimism for next year. But the structure needs sorting out before the majority sign up for one.
Regarding the structure, I noticed the guy who does the media for York (which puts sl clubs to shame) saying they also had to put ST for sale as they can't just wait around for weeks while the RFL decide on the structure.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:20 am
And to add to all the doubts, it appears a certain very unprofessional staff member is giving season tickets away and the recipients are not exactly hiding the fact...
We are in no position to be giving any away, let alone handling it in such an amateur fashion...
Whoops - there's that word again....
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:58 am
Back office needs a shake up big style.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:02 am
Bulls have tweeted to say there will be at least 13 home games included. 13 would be less than this season. It does say "at least" though so it's still only a partial answer to one of the questions that people need answering before deciding whether to buy or not.
Interestingly, Championship 1 teams this season didn't have 13 home games. So how exactly are they guaranteeing that? There's info that isn't being provided, clearly.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:06 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
...
The website only speaks about 'regular season games'. Not Championship Shield games then? Not League 1 Play Off games? Does that mean 8 home games as this year in League 1, or 12 as in this years Championship?
Until we know with total clarity what we are being asked to buy, why would anyone hand over £199? I know where my money is staying (and it's nowhere near Odsal)
The Premier Club price is £249. But you pay an extra £50 or so for the parking so £299.
If my arithmetic is correct, and if somehow it does include 13 games (how?) then for the sheer excitement of watching Hemel Stags it would work out, based on the regular season games it says it covers, and based on nothing else in the league setup changing, at £19.15 per game without the parking.
Bargain is not the word I'm looking for. Plus it is dire that shortly after announcing the tickets, they have to start tweeting clarifications. Which are still in conflict with "regular season games" that remains on the website.
It's far from a direct comparison, but Huddersfield is all seater and you can buy a season ticket for £299 to watch all the Premier League clubs including Man U., Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and all the rest for £299. There are 19 regular season home games so that works out at around £15.73 a game.
I can't imagine anybody buying a ticket on the bare bones announced, though no doubt some may. I am sitting on my hands. I feel as if someone is taking my custom for granted.
