It's not as black and white as that. In February I was just happy to have a club. Now I want to see progress and us aspiring to improve. I'd probably buy a season ticket if:



1. I knew for sure what division we were playing in and how many games in total the season ticket covered.

2. I knew whether we had a squad that was a very good bet to get promoted from C1 or get in the top 6 of the championship.

3. I knew that we had a head coach that was proven in winning games at whatever level we're in.

4. I knew that off the field the back office was working as hard as it could to take the club forward.



Unfortunately none of those things are clear. Simply just being grateful to have a club won't wash anymore. If you want people to be positive you have to do better than say "you've got a club haven't you?" That's no way to market anything. People don't want to feel obligated to go out of emotional blackmail.