Birky bull wrote: £150 over 52 weeks a year is £2.88 a week, is it such a great expense to pay to keep our club alive? yes it's been a tough year but to turn your back on the club when it most needs supporting for less than £3 a week. No white knight with a pot of gold is going to come to bradford so it's up to us, the hardcore of supporters to ride the storm and rebuild

Exactly how I see it. Yes there are many things to complain about but can I walk away when I see it as one entry fee every two weeks - £7 a week. I will complain but will then still turn up as I have done it for just about 40 years now and £7 a week over 21 weeks won't stop that.