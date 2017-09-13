WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow

Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:53 pm
rambull1967 wrote:
Number of regular season home games were 7 or 8 for league one this year weren't they?


Even if it's changed to play every team home and away (which it won't be), that's still 15 games. Which is effectively what we were sold this season (14 or 15 games). So the price is staying the same for lesser value (i.e. opponents only marginally better than your local amateur side). After the early bird deadline (whenever they decide that is), it'll be higher price for lesser value. In my humble opinion, it's a fecking rip off. And I won't be paying it. First time since I came off shift 16 years ago that I won't have a season ticket, and won't be paying on the day either. I am pig bloody sick of being ripped off by the club. I'll stick to away games instead next season and every season until I feel like they're not trying to use me as a bloody cash cow.

The only way I get a season ticket next season is if this restructuring rumour comes to fruition. Which I don't want to happen as I don't agree with damaging the competition and sporting principles for monetary reasons. At least then though, the club won't be ripping me off by charging me the same price as this year.

Never felt worse about my club than I do now.
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:12 pm
Johnbulls wrote:
Express Entry to the stadium is comedy gold.


I think that is where they push us through the turnstiles so that we dont change our mind about paying to watch $hite
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:53 pm
Johnbulls wrote:
Express Entry to the stadium is comedy gold.


:D it's sold it for me that, that's it I'm in.

Never mind watching the dross on the pitch, and the non-existant communication, and the embarrassing media releases, it was the 10 seconds of queuing to get in that has annoyed me this year.
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:33 pm
Until there is a definitive statement from the RFL about the precise structure for 2018 then I don't how its morally acceptable to be selling tickets

The website only speaks about 'regular season games'. Not Championship Shield games then? Not League 1 Play Off games? Does that mean 8 home games as this year in League 1, or 12 as in this years Championship?

Until we know with total clarity what we are being asked to buy, why would anyone hand over £199? I know where my money is staying (and it's nowhere near Odsal)
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:06 pm
Express EXIT from the stadium may help to budge more tickets if we start serving up the same stuff next season as we have done this.
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:02 pm
£150 over 52 weeks a year is £2.88 a week, is it such a great expense to pay to keep our club alive? yes it's been a tough year but to turn your back on the club when it most needs supporting for less than £3 a week. No white knight with a pot of gold is going to come to bradford so it's up to us, the hardcore of supporters to ride the storm and rebuild
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:33 pm
Birky bull wrote:
£150 over 52 weeks a year is £2.88 a week, is it such a great expense to pay to keep our club alive? yes it's been a tough year but to turn your back on the club when it most needs supporting for less than £3 a week. No white knight with a pot of gold is going to come to bradford so it's up to us, the hardcore of supporters to ride the storm and rebuild


How many years on the trot now have we been told we have to pay for the team? How many years are we told that if we don't buy a season ticket, we'll lose the club? Seriously, get fecked. Play on someone else's fecking heart strings and beg someone else for money. The owners need to stop treating the fans like fecking cash cows and realise that ripping them off and constantly feeding them bullsh*t is only going to make your fanbase much smaller and put you out of business. Treat the fans with respect and they'll treat you with the same. Treat them like cash cows and they'll tell you right where to go.
