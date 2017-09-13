rambull1967 wrote: Number of regular season home games were 7 or 8 for league one this year weren't they?

Even if it's changed to play every team home and away (which it won't be), that's still 15 games. Which is effectively what we were sold this season (14 or 15 games). So the price is staying the same for lesser value (i.e. opponents only marginally better than your local amateur side). After the early bird deadline (whenever they decide that is), it'll be higher price for lesser value. In my humble opinion, it's a fecking rip off. And I won't be paying it. First time since I came off shift 16 years ago that I won't have a season ticket, and won't be paying on the day either. I am pig bloody sick of being ripped off by the club. I'll stick to away games instead next season and every season until I feel like they're not trying to use me as a bloody cash cow.The only way I get a season ticket next season is if this restructuring rumour comes to fruition. Which I don't want to happen as I don't agree with damaging the competition and sporting principles for monetary reasons. At least then though, the club won't be ripping me off by charging me the same price as this year.Never felt worse about my club than I do now.