WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow

Post a reply
Re: Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:53 pm
DILLIGAF User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7027
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
rambull1967 wrote:
Number of regular season home games were 7 or 8 for league one this year weren't they?


Even if it's changed to play every team home and away (which it won't be), that's still 15 games. Which is effectively what we were sold this season (14 or 15 games). So the price is staying the same for lesser value (i.e. opponents only marginally better than your local amateur side). After the early bird deadline (whenever they decide that is), it'll be higher price for lesser value. In my humble opinion, it's a fecking rip off. And I won't be paying it. First time since I came off shift 16 years ago that I won't have a season ticket, and won't be paying on the day either. I am pig bloody sick of being ripped off by the club. I'll stick to away games instead next season and every season until I feel like they're not trying to use me as a bloody cash cow.

The only way I get a season ticket next season is if this restructuring rumour comes to fruition. Which I don't want to happen as I don't agree with damaging the competition and sporting principles for monetary reasons. At least then though, the club won't be ripping me off by charging me the same price as this year.

Never felt worse about my club than I do now.
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: amberavenger, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, dddooommm, debaser, Johnbulls, Mobull, rambull1967, RickyF1, Smack him Jimmy and 199 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,8721,97976,2234,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM