Season Tickets On Sale From Tomorrow
Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:01 pm
2018 Season Tickets to go on sale from 9am Thurs 14th Sept.
£149.00 Terrace
£199.00 Msin Stand
Confirmed same as this season
Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:12 pm
That list of benefits isn't really anything more than a bog standard season ticket is it (express entry to the stadium?). Didn't Chalmers promise a bit of a beefier membership package than this?

Considering we don't know how many games we are playing (League 1 yet to confirm how many teams are in the mix for next year), the impending court case etc, I don't think many folk will be shelling out this side of Christmas, if at all. Can't blame them for trying though

