WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks

Post a reply
Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:38 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 630
Proving what most fans know about them anyway. If any of you have not had the distinct dis-pleasure of visiting their ground this is the kind of person you can expect, and have witnessed this kind of horridness every time i have been. Nasty, Violent bunch.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41258699
Re: Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:46 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16530
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Proving what most fans know about them anyway. If any of you have not had the distinct dis-pleasure of visiting their ground this is the kind of person you can expect, and have witnessed this kind of horridness every time i have been. Nasty, Violent bunch.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41258699



I understand some supporters don't like visiting the Wakefield ground and the club are doing all they can to instigate a move and a new stadium. Personally if I'm being honest I love the place and it will be a sad day when they do leave for a new stadium hopefully at the end of next season. I understand it isn't fit for purpose as do the club but it is a real throwback to the good old days and it has soul despite all the obvious issues unlike many of the new stadiums.

Obviously it has to go as it is holding the club back and for Trinity to move forward commercially a new stadium is a must.

Branding the entire fan base of a club "nasty and violent" is a bit much however, all because a few idiots post stupid remarks in the heat of the moment after a disappointing loss.

I have been going to Belle Vue nearly every week for nearly 30 years and I can genuinely say in all that time I've not seen anything to suggest there is a problem with violence of any kind. The odd isolated incident occasionally over the years but I've seen less than I could count on the fingers of 1 hand and certainly none more than I've seen at other clubs whilst visiting away grounds including Wigan.

If you were to judge every clubs fans on the actions of a few isolated minority of idiots and how they behave on social media and in isolated incidents I'm sure you would have grounds to label all clubs fans nasty and violent.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:33 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 511
I have always enjoyed visiting Wakey except for the time that they poisoned me and I was sick for three days.
Re: Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:41 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5932
Location: Still at the top
There are idiots trying to incite a reaction out of Wigan fans almost every season at Belle Vue. People old enough to know better. Cas has become like that in recent years too, always an air of tension around the away end.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:50 am
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 599
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Proving what most fans know about them anyway. If any of you have not had the distinct dis-pleasure of visiting their ground this is the kind of person you can expect, and have witnessed this kind of horridness every time i have been. Nasty, Violent bunch.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41258699


This is something that really annoys me about message boards. As a Wigan fan I am often tarnished with the same brush as the minority of idiots. You're doing exactly that to Wakefield fans.

To be honest I didn't click on the link or read whatever was on there, however nasty the comments were they are from a minoroty of idiots hiding behind a keyboard and I have no doubt they do not speak for the majority of fans.
Re: Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:06 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12460
You get idiots at every club. I bet if you replace 'Scott Grix' with 'Jack Murphy', then you get the same comments many of our own numpties made after the 2012 SL semi. I've been to Wakey many times and never had any bother.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:12 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13523
To be honest, during the semi-final against Salford, there was a Wigan idiot sitting down near the front, close to our own dug-out, giving grief to Sam Tomkins every time he came near. At least once, I saw Tomkins make eye contact with him as if he wanted to say something back - so it clearly got to him.

First of all, I don't know how any speccie, no matter how thick, can think that will help a player during a tough, important game.

Secondly, what kind of unseen damage does this do? Suppose you have a player who is not happy with his contract, not happy with the coach, etc. And then he starts thinking the fans are muppets as well? What are the chances of you keeping that player? Probably not great.

Sorry to say it, but it certainly isn't just Wakefield. Our club has as many as anybody
Re: Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:06 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11343
Location: The City of Wakefield
Surprised at some of the comments here, I have always enjoyed good banter with the Wigan supporters who come to BV.
Definitely some of the best away supporters I always find, usually travel in good numbers too.

Re: Grix the majority of Trinity supporters were supportive of him, it seems the minority were louder than
the majority in this case.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Cherry_&_White, Cruncher, Grimmy, Hessle Roader, jonh, JWarriors, MattyB, MollySylphrena, Norris Cole, proper-shaped-balls, S_Riley, spartakmixtapes, The Whiffy Kipper, TonyM19 and 167 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,2701,70076,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM