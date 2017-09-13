To be honest, during the semi-final against Salford, there was a Wigan idiot sitting down near the front, close to our own dug-out, giving grief to Sam Tomkins every time he came near. At least once, I saw Tomkins make eye contact with him as if he wanted to say something back - so it clearly got to him.
First of all, I don't know how any speccie, no matter how thick, can think that will help a player during a tough, important game.
Secondly, what kind of unseen damage does this do? Suppose you have a player who is not happy with his contract, not happy with the coach, etc. And then he starts thinking the fans are muppets as well? What are the chances of you keeping that player? Probably not great.
Sorry to say it, but it certainly isn't just Wakefield. Our club has as many as anybody