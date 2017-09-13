Cherry_Warrior wrote:



http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41258699 Proving what most fans know about them anyway. If any of you have not had the distinct dis-pleasure of visiting their ground this is the kind of person you can expect, and have witnessed this kind of horridness every time i have been. Nasty, Violent bunch.

I understand some supporters don't like visiting the Wakefield ground and the club are doing all they can to instigate a move and a new stadium. Personally if I'm being honest I love the place and it will be a sad day when they do leave for a new stadium hopefully at the end of next season. I understand it isn't fit for purpose as do the club but it is a real throwback to the good old days and it has soul despite all the obvious issues unlike many of the new stadiums.Obviously it has to go as it is holding the club back and for Trinity to move forward commercially a new stadium is a must.Branding the entire fan base of a club "nasty and violent" is a bit much however, all because a few idiots post stupid remarks in the heat of the moment after a disappointing loss.I have been going to Belle Vue nearly every week for nearly 30 years and I can genuinely say in all that time I've not seen anything to suggest there is a problem with violence of any kind. The odd isolated incident occasionally over the years but I've seen less than I could count on the fingers of 1 hand and certainly none more than I've seen at other clubs whilst visiting away grounds including Wigan.If you were to judge every clubs fans on the actions of a few isolated minority of idiots and how they behave on social media and in isolated incidents I'm sure you would have grounds to label all clubs fans nasty and violent.