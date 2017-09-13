WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks

Post a reply
Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:38 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 628
Proving what most fans know about them anyway. If any of you have not had the distinct dis-pleasure of visiting their ground this is the kind of person you can expect, and have witnessed this kind of horridness every time i have been. Nasty, Violent bunch.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41258699
Re: Wakey Fans Up To Their Old Horrible Tricks
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:46 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16528
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Proving what most fans know about them anyway. If any of you have not had the distinct dis-pleasure of visiting their ground this is the kind of person you can expect, and have witnessed this kind of horridness every time i have been. Nasty, Violent bunch.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41258699



I understand some supporters don't like visiting the Wakefield ground and the club are doing all they can to instigate a move and a new stadium. Personally if I'm being honest I love the place and it will be a sad day when they do leave for a new stadium hopefully at the end of next season. I understand it isn't fit for purpose as do the club but it is a real throwback to the good old days and it has soul despite all the obvious issues unlike many of the new stadiums.

Obviously it has to go as it is holding the club back and for Trinity to move forward commercially a new stadium is a must.

Branding the entire fan base of a club "nasty and violent" is a bit much however, all because a few idiots post stupid remarks in the heat of the moment after a disappointing loss.

I have been going to Belle Vue nearly every week for nearly 30 years and I can genuinely say in all that time I've not seen anything to suggest there is a problem with violence of any kind. The odd isolated incident occasionally over the years but I've seen less than I could count on the fingers of 1 hand and certainly none more than I've seen at other clubs whilst visiting away grounds including Wigan.

If you were to judge every clubs fans on the actions of a few isolated minority of idiots and how they behave on social media and in isolated incidents I'm sure you would have grounds to label all clubs fans nasty and violent.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, Cherry_Warrior, CM Punk, dr_feelgood, exiled Warrior, jonh, JWarriors, ksm1701, MattyB, moto748, sergeant pepper, ShortArse, Wigg'n and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,8721,97976,2234,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM