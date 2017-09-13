from the 19 id go fot line up like this... mellor is rubbish at centre so has to be sam wood this time, jury still out on turner for me too... dont know what was up with mcintosh last week to miss out



rankin

mcgillvary

wood

turner

mcintosh



leeming

brough

gaskell



rapira

clough

hinchcliffe

ferguson

taai



bench-

lawrence

roberts

obrien

dickinson





smith and mellor to miss for me.