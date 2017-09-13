from the 19 id go fot line up like this... mellor is rubbish at centre so has to be sam wood this time, jury still out on turner for me too... dont know what was up with mcintosh last week to miss out
rankin
mcgillvary
wood
turner
mcintosh
leeming
brough
gaskell
rapira
clough
hinchcliffe
ferguson
taai
bench-
lawrence
roberts
obrien
dickinson
smith and mellor to miss for me.
