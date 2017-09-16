WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad v Fax

Re: 19 man squad v Fax
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:12 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11620
Location: blackpool tower circus
ColD wrote:
What is your logic for us ending up in France for the mpg??

My logic is Widnes will beat London and Cats next week and London will beat us next week,leaving us to play Cats in France ,Col after last night game I can't see us beating London, we played a very average Halifax team with 3 young lads in it,don't tell me you thought we played well?
We scored a couple of tries from fortunate bounces, I hate to say it but I can't see us beating London, however looking on the plus side if we win our next 2 games we stay in SL,it isn't impossible.
Re: 19 man squad v Fax
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:19 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11620
Location: blackpool tower circus
Montyburns wrote:
Higson Hampshire and ridyard even though injured all have had fall outs with coach that's why they not in the squad when jukes goes at end of season will all change

Monty, I've said in the past we need to keep Jukesy, but I think it's time for him to go now,his team selections and tactics are not good enough,I was sat in the West Stand last night below Derek's box,at halftime he sat alone staring into space , looking very pensive I thought Cmon Derek, keep going,Leigh needs you.
I just hope he can see what needs to be done.
Re: 19 man squad v Fax
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:57 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7672
To be honest I were more impressed with you last season than I were last night although I understand you had quite a few players out. The scoreline suggests a comprehensive victory but I thought you struggled to break us down at times with a lot of tries coming from kicks or Fax mistakes. London will not give up as much ball against you as we did but they also don't defend as well as us but the flip side of that is they will cause you a lot of problems in attack with their quality half backs.

On one hand I wouldnt mind you lot coming down as its always good playing Leigh and if Catalans or Widnes come down it would be dire for the Championship but I'd prefer Catalan just to come down so another failed experiment can be put to bed.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: 19 man squad v Fax
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:56 am
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9843
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
To be honest I were more impressed with you last season than I were last night although I understand you had quite a few players out. The scoreline suggests a comprehensive victory but I thought you struggled to break us down at times with a lot of tries coming from kicks or Fax mistakes. London will not give up as much ball against you as we did but they also don't defend as well as us but the flip side of that is they will cause you a lot of problems in attack with their quality half backs.

On one hand I wouldnt mind you lot coming down as its always good playing Leigh and if Catalans or Widnes come down it would be dire for the Championship but I'd prefer Catalan just to come down so another failed experiment can be put to bed.



A pretty fair summary GFB. We are not a good side, although when we get our defence right, teams have struggled against us. For a change, we upped the tempo of the game, needing to improve our points difference, and that definitely tired your somewhat makeshift side. I really hope we stay in SL, but visits to the likes of the Shay have always been something to look forward to. :wink:
Re: 19 man squad v Fax
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 4:19 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 210
charlie caroli wrote:
Monty, I've said in the past we need to keep Jukesy, but I think it's time for him to go now,his team selections and tactics are not good enough,I was sat in the West Stand last night below Derek's box,at halftime he sat alone staring into space , looking very pensive I thought Cmon Derek, keep going,Leigh needs you.
I just hope he can see what needs to be done.


Jukes got to go he obviously not good enough when times got hard he as been falling out with the players and it's quite clear he lost the changing rooms and when this happens you might as well jump before shoved get a new coach good preseason in SL or championship and get stuck in
Re: 19 man squad v Fax
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:29 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1734
Location: In't Tap Room
Montyburns wrote:
Jukes got to go he obviously not good enough


For once i agree with Greg Florimo boots, I was a very concerned man at HT, pondering how on earth we managed to find ourselved 20.6 up without creating anything or asking any questions of Halifax. That was bobbins.

However Neil Jukes has learned a lot about these players, how they apply themselves and their ability to handle game time situations and perform at SL level. Most of these players were already under contract for this year when he became head coach. He has also not chose to lose Hock, Weston, Acton, Clare,Paterson and now Langi and Mortimer for large spells.

He is also now just one win away from securing this clubs sole objective SL season one. Just one win and that is 2018 SL status and SL season two.
