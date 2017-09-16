WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad v Fax

Re: 19 man squad v Fax
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:12 am
ColD wrote:
What is your logic for us ending up in France for the mpg??

My logic is Widnes will beat London and Cats next week and London will beat us next week,leaving us to play Cats in France ,Col after last night game I can't see us beating London, we played a very average Halifax team with 3 young lads in it,don't tell me you thought we played well?
We scored a couple of tries from fortunate bounces, I hate to say it but I can't see us beating London, however looking on the plus side if we win our next 2 games we stay in SL,it isn't impossible.
