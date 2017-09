Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:



Something also tells me Col was trying to be funny, but I do accept no one likes a smart ar$e



I mean look at poor old Fred Parky Someone on here did post that Langi was at 6, a few days before the Warrington match. I can not remember who nowSomething also tells me Col was trying to be funny, but I do accept no one likes a smart ar$eI mean look at poor old Fred Parky

TBH is was a little tongue in cheek, really enjoy your posts on here, they are a breath of fresh air and enlightening. Not seen any of the Wire game but noticed Paterson was down at 6 - hence the sat you question as you are always bob onBased on that it will be interesting which back is on the bench and how the team lines up