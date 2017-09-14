|
Thu Jun 25, 2009
Posts: 2636
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
|
One thing that worries me about this statement is this "As long as this town supports the Club I will support it. If the fans stay with us and still buy their season tickets and the sponsors still support as they have then I will maintain my support and keep us spending the cap with a team that will come straight back even if the structure doesn’t change to include us."
I hope that Derek doesn't think that the 5500 home fans that watch us in Superleague will continue to watch us in the championship. The reality is that we will drop about 2000 home fans straight away. Along with the fact that the largest away following tends to be around 300, you are looking at sub 4k gates for the majority of games in the Championship.
Now Derek could go one of two ways with this. 1) carry on pumping money into the club and try to increase the crowds through marketing and ticket initiatives, or 2) he could do what is mate Marwan has done and blaim the fans for not backing the club and further alienate the fans that do go to the championship games. This will ultimately mirror what is happening at Salford, that has seen a week on week drop in attendances despite having an entertaining team competing at the top of the leauge.
I hope he takes the former stance.
|
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:17 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5118
|
Looking in from the outside thats how I read it. He praised our (HKR) club and fans but I saw it as almost a gauntlet throw to your fans to do something similar.
I thought the tone was a bit defeatist when you're not dead and buried yet, he sounded resigned to the drop and is looking for a groundswell of support if that happens.
Would your fans sign back up in numbers, I honestly thought we'd drop a couple of 1000 but was surprised at the resolve of a lot to fork out for the full price pass and equal if not better our previous season pass sales. I could guarantee had we not gone up this year then baring a miracle we would have lost that 2k for next
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:40 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1724
Location: In't Tap Room
|
Never give up, it is in the blood.
Regardless of where Leigh RLFC play their rugby and whilst I still have air in my lungs i will be there.
This club has been with me every step of my life.
Lets get the job we started this year done !
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3961
|
Yes, but your clubs fall from grace is a complete different scenario. You had a decade to become stable,we got 12 months.
Big difference..
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:45 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2011 7:55 pm
Posts: 237
|
Great stuff DB! Hope the response you want is forthcoming, but congratulations anyway
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:00 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5118
|
I don't doubt there is but we were in a very similar place to what Widnes seem to be in. Apathy seemed to have set in, we'd had a steady decline over 3 years (only lifted by wembley, and that ended up a disaster)
Fans were already grumbling and dissatisfied with the on field product. Lots of injured players and no quality back up. Their forum is a carbon copy of ours from 2016.
In some ways our decade of 'stability' worked against us and made us complacent. I actually think out of all the clubs likely to be in the MPG, Leigh have the best chance to bounce back if the worst happens.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1479
Location: Near Leyth
|
Absolutely correct
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:23 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1479
Location: Near Leyth
|
Its getting tougher by the hour for us, we are losing bodies and, confidence! We are still awaiting the luck that apparently 'goes around' ! The last ten minutes against yourselves was filled with official 'clangers' to our cost and, at Warrington last week we suffered another late official error!
Hopefully, we get all the official errors in our favour in the remaining games
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:05 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 649
|
Spectators only acknowledge the perceived wrong calls against their club. After every match fans could swap instances when their team received a bad call. Blaming the ref is pointless and fruitless.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:12 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3961
|
The more experienced spectator will see wrong calls for both teams. Do you fall into that category?
|