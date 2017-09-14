One thing that worries me about this statement is this "As long as this town supports the Club I will support it. If the fans stay with us and still buy their season tickets and the sponsors still support as they have then I will maintain my support and keep us spending the cap with a team that will come straight back even if the structure doesn’t change to include us."



I hope that Derek doesn't think that the 5500 home fans that watch us in Superleague will continue to watch us in the championship. The reality is that we will drop about 2000 home fans straight away. Along with the fact that the largest away following tends to be around 300, you are looking at sub 4k gates for the majority of games in the Championship.



Now Derek could go one of two ways with this. 1) carry on pumping money into the club and try to increase the crowds through marketing and ticket initiatives, or 2) he could do what is mate Marwan has done and blaim the fans for not backing the club and further alienate the fans that do go to the championship games. This will ultimately mirror what is happening at Salford, that has seen a week on week drop in attendances despite having an entertaining team competing at the top of the leauge.



I hope he takes the former stance.