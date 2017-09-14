WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A message from DB.

Re: A message from DB.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:30 am
One thing that worries me about this statement is this "As long as this town supports the Club I will support it. If the fans stay with us and still buy their season tickets and the sponsors still support as they have then I will maintain my support and keep us spending the cap with a team that will come straight back even if the structure doesn’t change to include us."

I hope that Derek doesn't think that the 5500 home fans that watch us in Superleague will continue to watch us in the championship. The reality is that we will drop about 2000 home fans straight away. Along with the fact that the largest away following tends to be around 300, you are looking at sub 4k gates for the majority of games in the Championship.

Now Derek could go one of two ways with this. 1) carry on pumping money into the club and try to increase the crowds through marketing and ticket initiatives, or 2) he could do what is mate Marwan has done and blaim the fans for not backing the club and further alienate the fans that do go to the championship games. This will ultimately mirror what is happening at Salford, that has seen a week on week drop in attendances despite having an entertaining team competing at the top of the leauge.

I hope he takes the former stance.
Re: A message from DB.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:17 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
One thing that worries me about this statement is this "As long as this town supports the Club I will support it. If the fans stay with us and still buy their season tickets and the sponsors still support as they have then I will maintain my support and keep us spending the cap with a team that will come straight back even if the structure doesn’t change to include us."

I hope that Derek doesn't think that the 5500 home fans that watch us in Superleague will continue to watch us in the championship. The reality is that we will drop about 2000 home fans straight away. Along with the fact that the largest away following tends to be around 300, you are looking at sub 4k gates for the majority of games in the Championship.

Now Derek could go one of two ways with this. 1) carry on pumping money into the club and try to increase the crowds through marketing and ticket initiatives, or 2) he could do what is mate Marwan has done and blaim the fans for not backing the club and further alienate the fans that do go to the championship games. This will ultimately mirror what is happening at Salford, that has seen a week on week drop in attendances despite having an entertaining team competing at the top of the leauge.

I hope he takes the former stance.


Looking in from the outside thats how I read it. He praised our (HKR) club and fans but I saw it as almost a gauntlet throw to your fans to do something similar.

I thought the tone was a bit defeatist when you're not dead and buried yet, he sounded resigned to the drop and is looking for a groundswell of support if that happens.

Would your fans sign back up in numbers, I honestly thought we'd drop a couple of 1000 but was surprised at the resolve of a lot to fork out for the full price pass and equal if not better our previous season pass sales. I could guarantee had we not gone up this year then baring a miracle we would have lost that 2k for next
