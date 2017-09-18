WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Williams

Re: Sam Williams
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:27 pm
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 481
Wildmoggy wrote:
Don't think his goal kicking was that bad seen as he kicked the winning goal from the touchline against Salford, and we lost on tries at Saints but he kicked all the goals to win us that game too! As for him as a player, I don't really get where people had him as some x factor possibly star man? He has only played around 70 odd games in the NRL in the past 7 seasons, and basically played when the first choice mainly at Canberra was injured. He has had his moments though, he's done ok, and we have won more than we've lost I think when he's been the starting half with especially Finn when Miller was injured. Maybe next year he would be better, but will he get the chance?


He certainly nailed that one against Salford. There were a lot of grumblings around the ground about his kicking and then Finn took over mid match later on. An observation on our support rather than an opinion on his efforts. Hope he can stay but don't see it happening now.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:19 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2740
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
wakefieldwall wrote:
He certainly nailed that one against Salford. There were a lot of grumblings around the ground about his kicking and then Finn took over mid match later on. An observation on our support rather than an opinion on his efforts. Hope he can stay but don't see it happening now.

At awards evening MC said Williams was returning home at the end of the season.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:57 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6412
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
wakeytrin wrote:
At awards evening MC said Williams was returning home at the end of the season.

On the back of that news I'd suggest that our new signing is likely to be an overseas player.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:01 pm
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 481
JINJER wrote:
On the back of that news I'd suggest that our new signing is likely to be an overseas player.


A good organising scrum half?
Re: Sam Williams
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:25 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 729
I doubt we'll use a quota spot on Hasson so should be able to make two overseas signings to replace him and Williams. I'd guess they'll try for a half back and a big, destructive back rower like Moors and Sene-Lefao at Cas as I'd say that's probably the only missing ingredient in the pack.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:04 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1664
Pretty much agree there Jakey.

What I would add to that is props. For the start of this season we had 6 out and out props in the squad, which we now have 4. We have Arona and Hasson, but I think this yeer Arona has proved that his best position is in the back row. Hasson at the moment is pretty much unproven.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:07 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26209
Location: Poodle Power!
wakefieldwall wrote:
A good organising scrum half?


I'm not sure we do. We have three decent organisers in Finn, Wood and Randell. We have an off the cuff player in Miller. What we lack imho is a creator with vision - a Tim Smith type of player.

Imagine how good he'd have been for us if the basics had been left to a Finn type player. His sort are best when they do nothing for 75 minutes but are sublime for 5.

We couldn't afford those luxury players in the past but we can now imho. I reckon with a Smith type player on the bench we'd have found a way to win at least one of the last two games.

How you'd operate the subs bench I'm not sure but I'm sure there is a way but injuries often see to that.
