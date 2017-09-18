wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower



Wildmoggy wrote: Don't think his goal kicking was that bad seen as he kicked the winning goal from the touchline against Salford, and we lost on tries at Saints but he kicked all the goals to win us that game too! As for him as a player, I don't really get where people had him as some x factor possibly star man? He has only played around 70 odd games in the NRL in the past 7 seasons, and basically played when the first choice mainly at Canberra was injured. He has had his moments though, he's done ok, and we have won more than we've lost I think when he's been the starting half with especially Finn when Miller was injured. Maybe next year he would be better, but will he get the chance?



He certainly nailed that one against Salford. There were a lot of grumblings around the ground about his kicking and then Finn took over mid match later on. An observation on our support rather than an opinion on his efforts. Hope he can stay but don't see it happening now.



wakefieldwall wrote: He certainly nailed that one against Salford. There were a lot of grumblings around the ground about his kicking and then Finn took over mid match later on. An observation on our support rather than an opinion on his efforts. Hope he can stay but don't see it happening now.

At awards evening MC said Williams was returning home at the end of the season.

You know it makes sense.

Wakefields roller coaster ride continues. JINJER

Silver RLFANS Member



wakeytrin wrote: At awards evening MC said Williams was returning home at the end of the season.

On the back of that news I'd suggest that our new signing is likely to be an overseas player.



JINJER wrote: On the back of that news I'd suggest that our new signing is likely to be an overseas player.



A good organising scrum half?



