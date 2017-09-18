WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Williams

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Sam Williams

Post a reply
Re: Sam Williams
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:27 pm
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 481
Wildmoggy wrote:
Don't think his goal kicking was that bad seen as he kicked the winning goal from the touchline against Salford, and we lost on tries at Saints but he kicked all the goals to win us that game too! As for him as a player, I don't really get where people had him as some x factor possibly star man? He has only played around 70 odd games in the NRL in the past 7 seasons, and basically played when the first choice mainly at Canberra was injured. He has had his moments though, he's done ok, and we have won more than we've lost I think when he's been the starting half with especially Finn when Miller was injured. Maybe next year he would be better, but will he get the chance?


He certainly nailed that one against Salford. There were a lot of grumblings around the ground about his kicking and then Finn took over mid match later on. An observation on our support rather than an opinion on his efforts. Hope he can stay but don't see it happening now.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Sam Williams
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:19 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2739
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
wakefieldwall wrote:
He certainly nailed that one against Salford. There were a lot of grumblings around the ground about his kicking and then Finn took over mid match later on. An observation on our support rather than an opinion on his efforts. Hope he can stay but don't see it happening now.

At awards evening MC said Williams was returning home at the end of the season.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:57 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6412
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
wakeytrin wrote:
At awards evening MC said Williams was returning home at the end of the season.

On the back of that news I'd suggest that our new signing is likely to be an overseas player.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: Sam Williams
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:01 pm
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 481
JINJER wrote:
On the back of that news I'd suggest that our new signing is likely to be an overseas player.


A good organising scrum half?
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Sam Williams
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:25 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 729
I doubt we'll use a quota spot on Hasson so should be able to make two overseas signings to replace him and Williams. I'd guess they'll try for a half back and a big, destructive back rower like Moors and Sene-Lefao at Cas as I'd say that's probably the only missing ingredient in the pack.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat and 116 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,57477076,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM