WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Williams

Wakefield Trinity Sam Williams

Re: Sam Williams
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:27 pm
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 479
Wildmoggy wrote:
Don't think his goal kicking was that bad seen as he kicked the winning goal from the touchline against Salford, and we lost on tries at Saints but he kicked all the goals to win us that game too! As for him as a player, I don't really get where people had him as some x factor possibly star man? He has only played around 70 odd games in the NRL in the past 7 seasons, and basically played when the first choice mainly at Canberra was injured. He has had his moments though, he's done ok, and we have won more than we've lost I think when he's been the starting half with especially Finn when Miller was injured. Maybe next year he would be better, but will he get the chance?


He certainly nailed that one against Salford. There were a lot of grumblings around the ground about his kicking and then Finn took over mid match later on. An observation on our support rather than an opinion on his efforts. Hope he can stay but don't see it happening now.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Return to Wakefield Trinity




