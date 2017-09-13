WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Williams

Re: Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:26 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5181
Location: Over there
It's not his first stint in the Super League, but it's the second time it hasn't quite worked out. Just not meant to be, perhaps. He's been a decent player. Just not quite the X-factor people hoped.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:00 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26206
Location: Poodle Power!
TwistTheMellonMan wrote:
Hearing Salford are very interested in him to replace Dobson for 2018


Not exactly a replacement is he. We all have our opinions regarding Williams but I suspect most people would agree that he's not as good as Dobson certainly not a like for like replacement. Personally I don't think he's even close and never will be.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:43 pm
TwistTheMellonMan Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 328
I agree but the current crop of HB on the market aren't either. The nearest is Hodkinson but he's staying in the NRL. All we need is a decent foil for Lui who provides are main running and attacking game from HB.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:35 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2116
TwistTheMellonMan wrote:
I agree but the current crop of HB on the market aren't either. The nearest is Hodkinson but he's staying in the NRL. All we need is a decent foil for Lui who provides are main running and attacking game from HB.

This seems to be a pretty reasonable idea, as wasn't it Williams who replaced Dobson for a short time at Catalans.
Was Bosc the stand off then, who did most of the running?
Last edited by FickleFingerOfFate on Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:41 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:37 pm
TwistTheMellonMan Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 328
Both of similar types of hb so i guess not from what i can remember of them both playing.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:24 am
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 476
Can't fault Sam's effort and attitude. Hadn't quite worked out this year in terms of fitting in to the team. I'm convinced I'd goal kicking had been better in the first 7 games he wouldn't have come under such scrutiny from some of our support.

Seen in flashes what he can do and think he'd have come on next year.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Sam Williams
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:19 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1656
Yes, I agree there Wakefield Wall.

We saw bits of what he could do, and maybe next year could have really come one.

Think some of the teams he played against was weary of the threat he posed. I recall, following a game on here, where he was been slated, I observed the fact that every time he got the ball, there was always 3-4 defenders around him, closing him down very quickly.

As for goalkicking, have people forgotten his last minute successful kick from near the touchline to beat Salford.
