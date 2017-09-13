|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017
Rumours abound that he's heading back to Australia at the end of the season. I've enjoyed watching him play, he's scored a few decent tries, a well deserved MoM, and has the most assists so far this season. If he does head back then, for what it's worth, he has my thanks and best wishes on his future career.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:48 pm
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
I was very excited when we signed him but although he has shown glimpses I don't think he has lived up to his potential. I don't think it was through lack of effort I just think that for whatever reason he hasn't been able to perform to his best.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:57 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
altofts wildcat wrote:
I was very excited when we signed him but although he has shown glimpses I don't think he has lived up to his potential. I don't think it was through lack of effort I just think that for whatever reason he hasn't been able to perform to his best.
I think he suffered from being paired with Finn (while Miller was out).
They are quite similar in many ways and neither has a running game, which made us one dimensional and a bit too easy to defend.
Having said that, he still tops the "assist" stats and often it was a case of his work going unnoticed.
We had high expectations, which were a little unrealistic but, hes always given 100% and we cant ask for more than that.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:59 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Not many players who arrive have a brilliant first season .Players quite often have a difficult first season and then spring to life for season two. Its a shame because I still think Sam could produce the goods .
Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:02 pm
Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
I ve heard cas are taking him as a short term replacement for gale ,,,,,,
Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:21 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Location: Wakefield
Kirmudgeonly wrote:
I ve heard cas are taking him as a short term replacement for gale ,,,,,,
Just doesn't make sense at all.
1. Signing deadline past a month a go
2. Which one of there 7 quota players would they get rid of
3. By the time his registration had been sorted Gale would be back
Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:24 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
lampyboy wrote:
Not many players who arrive have a brilliant first season .Players quite often have a difficult first season and then spring to life for season two. Its a shame because I still think Sam could produce the goods .
I believe his partner/wife went back home to Aus for a time to be with her sister who I think was having a baby, that won't have helped matters.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:26 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Wildcat26 wrote:
Just doesn't make sense at all.
1. Signing deadline past a month a go
2. Which one of there 7 quota players would they get rid of
3. By the time his registration had been sorted Gale would be back
I guess you shouldn't always believe what you read
Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:00 pm
Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
I was being ironic , Williams is on his way in a couple of weeks . Just hasn't worked out
