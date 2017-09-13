altofts wildcat wrote: I was very excited when we signed him but although he has shown glimpses I don't think he has lived up to his potential. I don't think it was through lack of effort I just think that for whatever reason he hasn't been able to perform to his best.

I think he suffered from being paired with Finn (while Miller was out).They are quite similar in many ways and neither has a running game, which made us one dimensional and a bit too easy to defend.Having said that, he still tops the "assist" stats and often it was a case of his work going unnoticed.We had high expectations, which were a little unrealistic but, hes always given 100% and we cant ask for more than that.