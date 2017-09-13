WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Williams

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Sam Williams

Post a reply
Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:32 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 466
Rumours abound that he's heading back to Australia at the end of the season. I've enjoyed watching him play, he's scored a few decent tries, a well deserved MoM, and has the most assists so far this season. If he does head back then, for what it's worth, he has my thanks and best wishes on his future career.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:48 pm
altofts wildcat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3512
I was very excited when we signed him but although he has shown glimpses I don't think he has lived up to his potential. I don't think it was through lack of effort I just think that for whatever reason he hasn't been able to perform to his best.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:57 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8521
altofts wildcat wrote:
I was very excited when we signed him but although he has shown glimpses I don't think he has lived up to his potential. I don't think it was through lack of effort I just think that for whatever reason he hasn't been able to perform to his best.


I think he suffered from being paired with Finn (while Miller was out).
They are quite similar in many ways and neither has a running game, which made us one dimensional and a bit too easy to defend.

Having said that, he still tops the "assist" stats and often it was a case of his work going unnoticed.

We had high expectations, which were a little unrealistic but, hes always given 100% and we cant ask for more than that.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:59 pm
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1258
Not many players who arrive have a brilliant first season .Players quite often have a difficult first season and then spring to life for season two. Its a shame because I still think Sam could produce the goods .
Re: Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:02 pm
Kirmudgeonly Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
Posts: 115
I ve heard cas are taking him as a short term replacement for gale ,,,,,,
Re: Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:21 pm
Wildcat26 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 645
Location: Wakefield
Kirmudgeonly wrote:
I ve heard cas are taking him as a short term replacement for gale ,,,,,,


Just doesn't make sense at all.
1. Signing deadline past a month a go
2. Which one of there 7 quota players would they get rid of
3. By the time his registration had been sorted Gale would be back
Re: Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:24 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7009
lampyboy wrote:
Not many players who arrive have a brilliant first season .Players quite often have a difficult first season and then spring to life for season two. Its a shame because I still think Sam could produce the goods .

I believe his partner/wife went back home to Aus for a time to be with her sister who I think was having a baby, that won't have helped matters.
Re: Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:26 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7009
Wildcat26 wrote:
Just doesn't make sense at all.
1. Signing deadline past a month a go
2. Which one of there 7 quota players would they get rid of
3. By the time his registration had been sorted Gale would be back

I guess you shouldn't always believe what you read :D
Re: Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:00 pm
Kirmudgeonly Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
Posts: 115
I was being ironic , Williams is on his way in a couple of weeks . Just hasn't worked out

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, Big lads mate, djcool, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Joe Banjo, JonnoTheGreat, jus@casvegas, Kirmudgeonly, lifelongfan, LyndsayGill, Manuel, MKcat, Mr Bliss, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, The real deal, thebeagle, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, Two Points, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Willzay and 281 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,8391,88276,2234,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM