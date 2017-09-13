Rumours abound that he's heading back to Australia at the end of the season. I've enjoyed watching him play, he's scored a few decent tries, a well deserved MoM, and has the most assists so far this season. If he does head back then, for what it's worth, he has my thanks and best wishes on his future career.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, Don Fox Fan 1, dull nickname, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Mable_Syrup, metallicat, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, Trinitysince1952, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yahoo [Bot] and 218 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity