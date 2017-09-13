WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Williams

Sam Williams
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:32 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 465
Rumours abound that he's heading back to Australia at the end of the season. I've enjoyed watching him play, he's scored a few decent tries, a well deserved MoM, and has the most assists so far this season. If he does head back then, for what it's worth, he has my thanks and best wishes on his future career.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

