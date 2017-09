Old Feller wrote: Salford were poor because our defence was as good as it's been all season. One Vatuvei break apart - well done Golding for bringing him down - we completely nullified all their big guns.

What pleased me was our effort on our goal line in the 80th minute to make sure that Salford didn't get a single try.

Agree with this. Thought our defence was superb, everyone pushed off or marked their man perfectly even in the face of some blatant obstruction plays. We also had clearly done our homework and were targeting their ruck defence and A defenders, which led to a few tries for us.