Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 5:37 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7897
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Moon McGuire
Garbutt Burrow Cuthbertson
Ward JJB
Ablett

Parcell Delaney Ferres Mullally
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 5:48 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1081
Correction it's Singleton at loose with no Ablett as I suspected.

Moved to loose a few weeks ago from 2nd row, then bench last week and now missing out. Think he's probably struggling with some injury.
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 5:48 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7897
Frosties. wrote:
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Moon McGuire
Garbutt Burrow Cuthbertson
Ward JJB
Ablett

Parcell Delaney Ferres Mullally


Change in the squad as Ablett drops out and Singleton is I. Loose.
Re: RD 26 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 5:51 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1081
Don't mind Parcell being on the bench, reduced workload won't do him no harm with the SF not far away,
Re: RD 29 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:42 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8716
Location: Leeds
Quiet on here tonight ;)
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: RD 29 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:54 am
rhino65
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 193
Indeed. Liked Briscoes contribution, as alluded to by our much maligned coach. After thrashing the Giants, a try less game against Leeds was satisfactory. Hope the momentum will be continued to a place on the field at the Grand Final.
Re: RD 29 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:20 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15215
Both sides really really poor. Then Parcell came on and like a switch at the side of the pitch, suddenly there was a different team on the pitch, so much faster, so much classier. Although, even whilst it was poor, I did enjoy the old school Burrow/McGuire try. As said Briscoe did well and really pleased for him after the abuse he has received, but with the introduction of Parcell, Cuthbertson was just fantastic, and McGuire stepped it up at same point.

The fact Salford even finished top eight in the first place highlights just what competition we had this year. An absolute pish poor club.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: RD 29 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:55 am
rhino65
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 193
Lovely Beep Beep/ Magsy try.......a real throwback. U can only beat what's in front of you and to keep any SL team try less is a good effort from all. Hopefully building a bit of momentum to an OT send off to two Loiners legends.
Re: RD 29 | Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:57 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 343
I thought we was physical and defended well last night particularly our goal line defence. I also thought that, for once, we had some shape in our attack and scored some quality tries. The ball from Ward to Briscoe for his try was superb.

We need to trust ourselves with the ball. Were a better team when we move the ball about and give the backs some ball.

I dont have an issue with last night at all. I thought it was a decent performance.
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, Joshheff90, malcadele, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, OldFart2, rhino65, Sir Kevin Sinfield, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, TheNo36

