Both sides really really poor. Then Parcell came on and like a switch at the side of the pitch, suddenly there was a different team on the pitch, so much faster, so much classier. Although, even whilst it was poor, I did enjoy the old school Burrow/McGuire try. As said Briscoe did well and really pleased for him after the abuse he has received, but with the introduction of Parcell, Cuthbertson was just fantastic, and McGuire stepped it up at same point.



The fact Salford even finished top eight in the first place highlights just what competition we had this year. An absolute pish poor club.