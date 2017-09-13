So the obvious Golding returns, but who else drops out. I don't believe for one second that Delaney is fit after dropping out on Friday. My guess is Delaney and Ferres/Keinhorst.



Golding

Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall

Moon McGuire

Singleton Parcell Cuthbertson

Ablett Ward

JJB



Garbutt Mullally Burrow Ferres/Keinhorst.