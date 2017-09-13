So the obvious Golding returns, but who else drops out. I don't believe for one second that Delaney is fit after dropping out on Friday. My guess is Delaney and Ferres/Keinhorst.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Moon McGuire
Singleton Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Ward
JJB
Garbutt Mullally Burrow Ferres/Keinhorst.
