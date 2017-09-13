Smith's Brolly wrote: Until RL fans no longer have the mentality to only buy tickets once they're going cheap a few weeks before the game, there is no point having some sort of plan/methodology for the next generation of International matches.



Only half kidding with the above statement.

I don't even think it's a case of half kidding. If international RL was more commercially viable, it would be higher on the agenda of both the RFL and NRL.The average ticket at Twickenham when the All Blacks turn up must be in the region of £70-80 at least. That makes it worth the RFU's while to schedule internationals properly, and it makes it worthwhile for the respective governing bodies to work together to create a complete international calendar.I don't know for certain, but I'd bet good money that the NRL sends out far fewer emails with voucher codes for State of Origin than the RFL does for England tests. What commercial value is there for the NRL / NZRL to work with the RFL when we're giving away 10,000 half-price vouchers for tickets with a face value of £20?