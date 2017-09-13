|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2064
|
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:13 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 379
|
Until RL fans no longer have the mentality to only buy tickets once they're going cheap a few weeks before the game, there is no point having some sort of plan/methodology for the next generation of International matches.
Only half kidding with the above statement.
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:23 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27209
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Until RL fans no longer have the mentality to only buy tickets once they're going cheap a few weeks before the game, there is no point having some sort of plan/methodology for the next generation of International matches.
Only half kidding with the above statement.
Prior to SL people used to save up thousands to go on supporter trips to accompany teams on overseas tours. The did it because the tours were set in stone. Give enough notice and you can market the games better too.
But international RL is an afterthought because of the parochial attitude of RL club owners.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:24 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11957
Location: Leeds 13
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Until RL fans no longer have the mentality to only buy tickets once they're going cheap a few weeks before the game, there is no point having some sort of plan/methodology for the next generation of International matches.
Only half kidding with the above statement.
I don't even think it's a case of half kidding. If international RL was more commercially viable, it would be higher on the agenda of both the RFL and NRL.
The average ticket at Twickenham when the All Blacks turn up must be in the region of £70-80 at least. That makes it worth the RFU's while to schedule internationals properly, and it makes it worthwhile for the respective governing bodies to work together to create a complete international calendar.
I don't know for certain, but I'd bet good money that the NRL sends out far fewer emails with voucher codes for State of Origin than the RFL does for England tests. What commercial value is there for the NRL / NZRL to work with the RFL when we're giving away 10,000 half-price vouchers for tickets with a face value of £20?
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:49 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5430
Location: Hill Valley
|
The GB tour and Kangaroo tour back to back makes no sense to me. Should have been looking at getting back to the every two years on cycle like they had it before with everything else in between.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:11 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4497
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
I rather liked Four Nations, especially when France was one of the Four Nations.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:26 pm
|
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1139
Location: Inside my own head
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I rather liked Four Nations, especially when France was one of the Four Nations.
Nah, gets boring watching France get slaughtered all the time...
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:04 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 920
|
99.99999% of the world don't even know there is a rugby league World Cup this year. I haven't seen anything in the media about it
Regards
King James
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:12 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1007
|
I doubt Australia will be playing next year as they didn't after the 2013 World Cup.
If England are playing New Zealand in a series it should be pushed at the Grand Final (in the match day programme) and throughout the World Cup. I would be very pleasantly surprised if this is the case, Nigel doesn't earn enough to be that organised.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1007
|
Lebron James wrote:
99.99999% of the world don't even know there is a rugby league World Cup this year. I haven't seen anything in the media about it
Regards
King James
Do you live In Australia, New Zealand or PNG? If not what would you expect to see? Premier Sports have been running World Cup adverts for some time. The BBC should do nearer the event, to be fair to the BBC they have very little RL coverage and don't do many adverts so it's too early to criticise them for not doing so yet.
|
