Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:02 am
So the World Cup kicks off in just a few weeks, but what's happening in 2018 and beyond?

We've seen a vague plan that 2018 is a New Zealand tour to Europe, 2019 is a GB Tour, 2020 a Kangaroo Tour to Europe, 2021 Wold Cup in England.


In contrast, the RFU today announced their opponents, dates, sponsor & broadcaster for their 2018 Autumn Internationals:

http://www.englandrugby.com/news/englan ... confirmed/

The 2019 6 Nations fixtures were also announced some time ago:

http://www.sixnationsrugby.com/en/news/ ... j5wEsPT.97
Re: 2018 International RL
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:13 pm
Until RL fans no longer have the mentality to only buy tickets once they're going cheap a few weeks before the game, there is no point having some sort of plan/methodology for the next generation of International matches.

Only half kidding with the above statement.
Re: 2018 International RL
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:23 pm
Prior to SL people used to save up thousands to go on supporter trips to accompany teams on overseas tours. The did it because the tours were set in stone. Give enough notice and you can market the games better too.

But international RL is an afterthought because of the parochial attitude of RL club owners.
Re: 2018 International RL
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:24 pm
I don't even think it's a case of half kidding. If international RL was more commercially viable, it would be higher on the agenda of both the RFL and NRL.

The average ticket at Twickenham when the All Blacks turn up must be in the region of £70-80 at least. That makes it worth the RFU's while to schedule internationals properly, and it makes it worthwhile for the respective governing bodies to work together to create a complete international calendar.

I don't know for certain, but I'd bet good money that the NRL sends out far fewer emails with voucher codes for State of Origin than the RFL does for England tests. What commercial value is there for the NRL / NZRL to work with the RFL when we're giving away 10,000 half-price vouchers for tickets with a face value of £20?
Re: 2018 International RL
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:49 pm
The GB tour and Kangaroo tour back to back makes no sense to me. Should have been looking at getting back to the every two years on cycle like they had it before with everything else in between.
