So the World Cup kicks off in just a few weeks, but what's happening in 2018 and beyond?We've seen a vague plan that 2018 is a New Zealand tour to Europe, 2019 is a GB Tour, 2020 a Kangaroo Tour to Europe, 2021 Wold Cup in England.In contrast, the RFU today announced their opponents, dates, sponsor & broadcaster for their 2018 Autumn Internationals:The 2019 6 Nations fixtures were also announced some time ago: