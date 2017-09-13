WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 International RL

So the World Cup kicks off in just a few weeks, but what's happening in 2018 and beyond?

We've seen a vague plan that 2018 is a New Zealand tour to Europe, 2019 is a GB Tour, 2020 a Kangaroo Tour to Europe, 2021 Wold Cup in England.


In contrast, the RFU today announced their opponents, dates, sponsor & broadcaster for their 2018 Autumn Internationals:

http://www.englandrugby.com/news/englan ... confirmed/

The 2019 6 Nations fixtures were also announced some time ago:

http://www.sixnationsrugby.com/en/news/ ... j5wEsPT.97
