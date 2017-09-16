WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Currie to feature vs Fev

Re: Currie to feature vs Fev
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 11:53 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3303
Location: newton-le-willows
Wolfie88 wrote:
Thanks for the info seems like no trains running to or departing from Featherstone tomorrow for some unknown reason so looks like making do with radio commentary if i can get it & save my money for next week

Wire fm or radio Warrington will be doing commentaries Wolfie ,both available online.
Re: Currie to feature vs Fev
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 2:11 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3136
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wolfie88 wrote:
Hi all, can anyone help with some info about game at fev, was thinking of coming up from Wolverhampton on train by for some reason no trains going right to Featherstone so would my best bet be to get to Wakefield than try and get maybe bus or taxi or is it best to go to another station if there's one closer.. Thanks


I was thinking of going on the train to make a day of it and thought that the closest or best bet was to get to Pontefract via Leeds.

There is a train from Warrington Central at 9 44 (I would be joining it at Manchester Oxford Road) and a connection at Leeds that got into Pontefract at around noon although it wasn't advertised as such as you had the connection time was short so perhaps couldn't be guaranteed? Not sure about from Wolverhampton

Its 3 miles from Pontefract to Featherstone and as I've got an early start on Monday I will now probably drive
