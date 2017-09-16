Wolfie88 wrote: Hi all, can anyone help with some info about game at fev, was thinking of coming up from Wolverhampton on train by for some reason no trains going right to Featherstone so would my best bet be to get to Wakefield than try and get maybe bus or taxi or is it best to go to another station if there's one closer.. Thanks

I was thinking of going on the train to make a day of it and thought that the closest or best bet was to get to Pontefract via Leeds.There is a train from Warrington Central at 9 44 (I would be joining it at Manchester Oxford Road) and a connection at Leeds that got into Pontefract at around noon although it wasn't advertised as such as you had the connection time was short so perhaps couldn't be guaranteed? Not sure about from WolverhamptonIts 3 miles from Pontefract to Featherstone and as I've got an early start on Monday I will now probably drive