Re: Currie to feature vs Fev
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:10 pm
Wires71
Player power. They want to go to the WC. I don't think any of them has shown sufficient form to be picked anyway.

Club should refuse as it's a fair bit of the salary cap that could end up injured for longer with us paying out salary cap for spectators. As for Currie have not they not learnt their lesson about taking unnecessary risks? Madness.
Re: Currie to feature vs Fev
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:22 pm
Currie surely doesn't have a shirt at the WC? He's good enough don't get me wrong, but he has not played enough rugby to build up fitness to play the Aussies and NZ.

I was happy when he came back v Wigan, and he looked great there and even for the 5 mins he played v Widnes - different class. Just don't see what anyone is getting out of him playing 40 mins over the next two weeks.

Him and anyone requiring end of season surgery should be out of the squad now.
Re: Currie to feature vs Fev
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:22 pm
sir adrian morley
Oxford Exile wrote:
total madness...Currie shouldn't be near any sort of competitive game until next year....

totally agree..blood some younger players
Re: Currie to feature vs Fev
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:37 pm
rubber duckie
For me if he's fit he pays

We shouldn't rest anyone out of respect for players of other teams playing for livelihoods.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Currie to feature vs Fev
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:34 am
giddyupoldfella
I've always been hoping this lad would be back for the World cup. His International career taking off just seems to keep getting delayed. Probably gonna miss out again this time. Still, he's only young and hopefully will still have his day.

Out of your team, I'd definitely take Hill. Although I'm a fan of Clark, I think Roby has to go, and Hodgson would be the other hooker. Ratchford would have an outside chance of making the squad. And Brown might just make it, it would depend on whether he picks an Aussie half, like Hodgkinson. Widdop, Williams and Gale should be going as halves and if he takes four, then it will probably be Brown.

Currie would be a massive gamble, but sometimes you have to gamble.
Re: Currie to feature vs Fev
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:43 am
Hi all, can anyone help with some info about game at fev, was thinking of coming up from Wolverhampton on train by for some reason no trains going right to Featherstone so would my best bet be to get to Wakefield than try and get maybe bus or taxi or is it best to go to another station if there's one closer.. Thanks
Re: Currie to feature vs Fev
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:49 am
karetaker
Wolfie88 wrote:
Hi all, can anyone help with some info about game at fev, was thinking of coming up from Wolverhampton on train by for some reason no trains going right to Featherstone so would my best bet be to get to Wakefield than try and get maybe bus or taxi or is it best to go to another station if there's one closer.. Thanks


There are no trains. I spent a fair bit of time looking at the different websites, but sorry did not look into why, just booked onto the club coach instead.
Re: Currie to feature vs Fev
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:28 am
Wanderer
Trains generally run from Wakefield Kirkgate to Featherstone approx half past the hour. Journey time 12 mins.
Re: Currie to feature vs Fev
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:40 am
Thanks for the info seems like no trains running to or departing from Featherstone tomorrow for some unknown reason so looks like making do with radio commentary if i can get it & save my money for next week
