I've always been hoping this lad would be back for the World cup. His International career taking off just seems to keep getting delayed. Probably gonna miss out again this time. Still, he's only young and hopefully will still have his day.



Out of your team, I'd definitely take Hill. Although I'm a fan of Clark, I think Roby has to go, and Hodgson would be the other hooker. Ratchford would have an outside chance of making the squad. And Brown might just make it, it would depend on whether he picks an Aussie half, like Hodgkinson. Widdop, Williams and Gale should be going as halves and if he takes four, then it will probably be Brown.



Currie would be a massive gamble, but sometimes you have to gamble.